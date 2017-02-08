Get Our App!
Dirk Nowitzki Was Caught With A To-Go Plate Once Again

Boy’s gotta eat.

Brianna Holt
Brianna Holt
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Considered to be one of the greatest power forwards in the league, Dirk Nowitzki, a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks, doesn’t leave home without his gear and, well, a to-go plate.

View this image ›

Dallas Mavs / Via vine.co

2. Wrapped tight in aluminum foil without much room for us to see what’s inside, this 7-foot-tall German baller is serious about his meals.

3. Always strapped.

View this image ›

Dallas Mavs / Via vine.co

4. Always wrapped.

View this image ›

Dallas Mavs / Via vine.co

5. Fans joke that the to-go plates are a result of being married to a black woman.

Never forget that Dirk Nowitzki wife is black and send him to every game w/ a to go plate 😭😭😂🙌🏾 @swish41

— The Two Percenter (@nubeemac3)

View this image ›

Twitter: @JohnDaDon_
@2flyyy_tank

And that it might be improving his game.

View this image ›

Twitter: @WMsDiary

10. Supposedly it has landed him a cordial invite to the cookout.

Dirk Nowitzki, always has a to go plate. #WhitePeopleInvitedToTheCookout

— siditty (@siditty)

11. As long as he brings a plate, he’s welcome to any cookout I’m hosting.

Thumbnail credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

