1. Considered to be one of the greatest power forwards in the league, Dirk Nowitzki, a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks, doesn’t leave home without his gear and, well, a to-go plate.
2. Wrapped tight in aluminum foil without much room for us to see what’s inside, this 7-foot-tall German baller is serious about his meals.
3. Always strapped.
4. Always wrapped.
5. Fans joke that the to-go plates are a result of being married to a black woman.
@2flyyy_tank
9. And that it might be improving his game.
10. Supposedly it has landed him a cordial invite to the cookout.
11. As long as he brings a plate, he’s welcome to any cookout I’m hosting.
Loading
Thumbnail credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images
Preview Your Response
Contributions
In The News Today
- Trump asked James Comey to stop the investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo by the ex-FBI director.
- Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she's in talks with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary.
- Students at the California Institute of Technology are protesting the return of a professor who'd been suspended for harassing two female students.
- The internet is having a field day with a hot new trend for summer 2017: rompers FOR MEN 🔥👨
Connect With SportsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter Subscribe to our RSS feed
Now Buzzing