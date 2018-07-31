 back to top
Sections
BEAUTY
 / 

27 Botanical Tattoos That Will Have Every Plant Lover Ready To Get Tatted

Whether they're colorful or black, these tattoos are beautiful beyond measure.

Brianna Holt
Brianna Holt
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This beautiful lavender blossoming just in time for summer:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

2. This upside-down tulip hanging on by a thread:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

3. This simple, yet radiant, purple iris pumila:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

4. This picturesque peony placed in the perfect spot:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Advertisement

5. This minimal, elegant flower that anyone can appreciate:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

6. This cherry blossom and verse that make the perfect duo:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

7. This cross wrapped in blossoming flowers and leaves:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

8. This spot-on cherry blossom:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Advertisement

9. This adorable lavender sprig:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

10. This diverse bouquet that captures every flower you can think of:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

11. This simple and sweet eucalyptus:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

12. These darling tiny flowers:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Advertisement

13. This geometric pinecone:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

14. This rosey lil' cherry blossom tree:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

15. And this dark lil' pine tree:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

16. This edgy little herb:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Advertisement

17. This luminous cherry blossom:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

18. This brilliant orchid flower moon:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

19. This cute and sweet little daisy:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

20. And this cute and sweet lavender sprig:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Advertisement

21. This colorful dying chamomile:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

22. This flamboyant golden beauty:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

23. And this vibrant multicolored palm:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

24. This dainty sunny sunflower:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com
Advertisement

25. And this super-tiny grevillea flower:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

26. This insanely realistic pink flower:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

27. And this extremely life-like leaf:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Latest from As/Is

Connect with As/Is
Advertisement
Connect with As/Is

For beauty & style as you are.

a brand
Privacy Policy User Agreement