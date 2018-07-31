27 Botanical Tattoos That Will Have Every Plant Lover Ready To Get Tatted

1. This beautiful lavender blossoming just in time for summer: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 2. This upside-down tulip hanging on by a thread: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 3. This simple, yet radiant, purple iris pumila: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 4. This picturesque peony placed in the perfect spot: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement 5. This minimal, elegant flower that anyone can appreciate: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 6. This cherry blossom and verse that make the perfect duo: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 7. This cross wrapped in blossoming flowers and leaves: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 8. This spot-on cherry blossom: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement 9. This adorable lavender sprig: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 10. This diverse bouquet that captures every flower you can think of: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 11. This simple and sweet eucalyptus: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 12. These darling tiny flowers: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement 13. This geometric pinecone: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 14. This rosey lil' cherry blossom tree: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 15. And this dark lil' pine tree: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 16. This edgy little herb: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement 17. This luminous cherry blossom: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 18. This brilliant orchid flower moon: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 19. This cute and sweet little daisy: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 20. And this cute and sweet lavender sprig: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement 21. This colorful dying chamomile: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 22. This flamboyant golden beauty: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 23. And this vibrant multicolored palm: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 24. This dainty sunny sunflower: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Advertisement 25. And this super-tiny grevillea flower: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 26. This insanely realistic pink flower: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com 27. And this extremely life-like leaf: View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share On vk Share On vk Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy