"I have a good one. I interned for this wealthy CEO in Houston. He was traveling to Mexico and had forgotten his laptop which had all of his stuff that he needed on it. He called the company and asked to have it sent to him; they said it would take three days to ship it even with priority. He paid me $500, plus a plane ticket, and for a hotel for me to stay in for the night to fly his laptop down there so he could have it within 12 hours."