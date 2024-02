20.

"I worked as a personal assistant for this millionaire, and let me tell you, the wildest thing I saw was when he made me go out and buy him a new pair of underwear because he said his were 'unlucky.' Like bro, just do your laundry. But hey, when you're a millionaire, I guess you can just buy yourself a new pair of undies instead of dealing with your own laundry. And honestly, that's just the tip of the iceberg. The amount of entitlement and lack of basic life skills these people have is also wild. But hey, they're paying my bills so I can't complain too much."