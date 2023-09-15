  • Viral badge

30 Photos Of Super Nostalgic Things That'll Bring Back A Ton Of Memories To Any Boomer

Back when every fancy party had an elaborate Jell-O dessert, and TV stations stopped broadcasting at midnight.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Nestlé's Quik that came in a tin container and required a spoon to pop open its lid:

2. And Peter Pan Peanut Butter that game in a glass jar with a tin lid that was sometimes hard to grip:

3. "Clicker" TV remotes:

boxy remote with only 4 buttons
4. The Ed Sullivan Show, which aired on Sunday nights:

ed with the beatles
5. Schwinn Sting-Ray bikes with the banana seats that everybody you knew seemed to own:

schwinn bike outside
6. Duck and cover drills, which were supposed to help you survive a nuclear attack...by hiding under your desk and covering your neck?

kids hiding under school desks
7. Having your sandwiches you brought for lunch be wrapped in waxed paper:

8. Elaborate Jell-O desserts that were served at every party you went to:

jello dessert with fruit
9. And savory Jell-O being used to make Jell-O vegetable salads:

package of jell-o
10. Rolling Stone being a counterculture magazine:

someone reading an old rolling stone magazine
11. Bayer Aspirin packaged in tin pillboxes:

12. And Prell shampoo when it came in a glass covered bottle:

13. Floor ashtrays that were perfect to put next to a chair or sofa that didn't have a side table:

tall ash tray table with a magazine rack on the base
14. Promotional 45 records that came on cereal boxes:

cereal boxes
15. Note pads that were hung on the wall next to the kitchen wall phone so that you could take a message or write down any information you needed:

someone on the phone taking notes
16. Colonel Sanders starring in Kentucky Fried Chicken commercials:

him in the commercial with dancers around
17. Mr. Whipple in the "Please, don't squeeze the Charmin!" Charmin commercials:

charmin toilet paper
18. Gas station attendants at full-service gas stations:

someone pumping gas into an old car
19. The little seats inside of phone booths so that people could sit down while they made a call:

row of people sitting in the phone booths
20. Dr. Scholl's wooden Exercise Sandals that came in the distinctive almost Kodak yellow box:

the box of sandals
21. Electric skillet frying pans, which were the air fryers of its era:

22. Bankbooks, that you would get the day you opened your account and allowed you to keep track of deposits and withdrawals:

dad and son looking at a bankbook
23. Built-in 8-track players in a car's center console:

closeup of the player in the car
24. Howard Johnson's restaurants, which were always a stop any time you went on a car trip:

the outside of the restaurant
25. The slanted mirrors on the top of super market shelves that let you be able to see what was in the back:

someone grocery shopping
26. Super market clerks that would walk you out to your car if you needed help loading groceries into your car:

someone loading groceries in a car
27. Shopping for your Sunday best at Penneys:

outside of the store
28. Ben Franklin stores, which were the five and dime that carried all the art and crafts supplies, party supplies, and stationery you could want:

the store front
29. Coca-Cola machines that looked like this and sold you a Coke for a dime:

vending machine
30. And lastly, the TV test pattern screen that went up at midnight which meant that was the end of programming for day until the next morning:

wheel pattern graphic
