16.

"I have worked in nuclear power for 30 years. I have rarely seen any movie or TV show get nuclear power, radiation, or contamination correct. Not only is it handled incorrectly, but it is usually so very wrong as to be laughable. There are a few examples of getting close, but even those have errors and misrepresentations. For example, in real life, radiation does not spread, yellow suits don't protect against radiation, and you can't just walk into an operating nuclear reactor."