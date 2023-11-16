Everyone has insecurities about something(s); it's just part of being human. But sometimes, people overcompensate or project those insecurities by behaving in ways that are downright awful.
And recently, Reddit user u/canyoudoitforme had that in mind when they asked: "What screams 'I’m insecure' but most people don’t realize it?"
The thread got thousands of responses. Below are the top, best, and most often repeated comments about the things people do that are a total sign of being insecure:
1. "Ridiculing other people's achievements."
"I had a friend who used to do this to me. She would even put down my other non-professional accomplishments in the arts and my other hobbies. She is no longer my friend."
3. "Explaining how smart you are."
"Bringing up how smart you are immediately makes me think you're a moron, and you're desperately trying to convince me you're not."
4. "Constantly talking about their good looks. I have a friend who on her IG is always saying 'I'm so hot,' and honestly, it's making her not hot."
5. "When they can give you shit all day but can’t take it back whatsoever!"
"FOR REAL. What about someone who can tell you shut up so easily but gets instantly pissed the moment you do the same?"
6. "Boasting, bragging, and constantly telling anyone who will listen how great you are, how successful you are, and how rich you are."
7. "Trying to one-up people in every conversation."
"That's nothing. I once knew a guy who would two-up people."
8. "People who repeatedly put others down are the most insecure people I know. Like, why do this? Is it worth it for the five seconds of superiority you feel? Don’t you feel any shame? Or empathy? Fucks sake."
9. "Calling yourself 'alpha male' or something similar."
"The second I hear 'alpha/beta/sigma male' from anybody who is not talking about wolf packs, I just assume they're the kind that lowers the IQ average."
10. "Never being able to say I don't know."
"Absolutely!!! I consider it not only a sign of confidence but intelligence when you have the ability to say, 'I don’t know the answer to that, but let’s find out!'"
11. "Making someone feel bad for being excited about a thing."
"And calling that thing they’re excited about 'basic.' 🙄"
12. "When you're quick to be 'brutally honest' with others, but have a meltdown when someone does it back to you."
"I've never met someone who is 'brutally honest' and isn't thin-skinned. They come as a set."
14. "Flexing about your choice of drink. Having a drink that you like is fine, but people who try to prove that their drink of choice is the only REAL drink just screams: 'My parents didn't pay attention to me as a kid!'"
"My old friends used to call me 'gay' for drinking Bud Light beers. Apparently, they were manly because they were drinking Budweiser."
15. "Getting aggressive when somebody has even a slightly different opinion, and [the] need to 'correct' that other person."
16. "Living your life through your kids, never giving them an opportunity to stand on their own. Taking credit for their accomplishments regardless of whether you had any hand in them."
17. "Insulting your friend in front of others to be cool."
"Or spouse/partner. I immediately distance myself from people like that."
18. And lastly, "Never admitting they’re wrong. There’s always an excuse, or it was someone else’s fault, or they were working off bad information, or you misinterpreted what they were saying. Word of advice to anyone out there: 'I was wrong, my bad' goes so much further than any spin doctoring."
You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.