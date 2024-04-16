People Are Sharing What They Think Screams "I'm A Bad Parent"

13. "When the older kids have no life or time of their own as they're too busy raising their siblings."

—DeviousWhippet



"That was my brother to me and then me to my sister. He had to raise me and made a lot of mistakes. I learned from them. Then, I had to raise my little sister and I made less mistakes. My brother realized he didn't do a good job and that I was struggling a lot with mental health. He ended up unhoused and addicted to a bunch of stuff.

Now he's super toxic and a husk of who he once was. We all struggled with compliments. Giving them or receiving them. And I was too young to understand that he thought he f'd me up and that he was to blame. If I could go back I wish I'd be able to let him know he was my hero."



—A_Confused_Witch