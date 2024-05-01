    People Are Sharing The Things They Will Never Buy Cheap, And I Think You'd Agree Some Of These Are Worth Paying Extra For

    As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Like I've said before, with the prices of everything going up over the last few years, most people are thinking about how to save money! However, there are also circumstances where you can justify spending more on something. For example, whenever I make pasta, I usually spend a little more to get a jar of Rao's marinara sauce because I truly think it's the best sauce I've ever tasted.

    Piggy bank on a calculator with coins scattered around, symbolizing financial planning or savings
    Agrobacter / Getty Images

    Recently, Reddit user redmambo_no6 was curious to know what people don't mind splurging on when they asked: "What will you never buy cheap?"

    Wallet with US bills flying out, symbolizing financial concepts or expenses
    Marat Musabirov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The thread got over 4.5K responses from people sharing what is WORTH the money. Below are the top and best comments:

    1. "Safety boots — or any safety gear, TBH. But especially boots. If I'm walking 8-plus hours a day on them, they better be good and comfortable."

    Close-up of worn brown leather boots with laces
    Skhoward / Getty Images

    Axodiy

    "Bought cheap Walmart boots for years, generally a pair every six months. Then decided to splurge on a pair of Redwings with my tax return one year. Figured if they lasted two years I'd come out ahead financially; that was over a decade ago. I'm looking at the pair now, still in perfect (if insanely worn-looking) condition."

    Anglofsffrng

    2. "A winter jacket and a good pair of snow boots."

    Person in winter attire smiling with hands near face, standing in snow
    Licsiren / Getty Images

    CapG_13

    "I made this rule with myself for my kids because I have such vivid memories of always being miserably cold and so jealous of kids bundled up in nice thick winter gear. The nice thing is that all three kids now wear the same winter coats because they look new after cleaning. Will pass them on to my nephews after mine are done wearing them."

    icanttho

    3. "Headphones. There's no way back for me."

    Person with headphones on, eyes closed, side profile, expressing contentment
    Lightfieldstudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Caramel_Nautilus

    "As someone who used cheap ones first and then finally more expensive ones, the difference is huge. If you use the cheap ones first, they sound good initially. But, once you use the more expensive headphones, you notice the difference."

    RoddTogers81

    4. "Running shoes."

    Close-up of a person tying the laces of a running shoe
    Jongjet303 / Getty Images

    love-bbs-in-dm

    "And it's not a case of "you must buy very expensive" either. You just need to find good-quality running shoes that work for your feet and the type of running you do. Once you find those golden shoes you just pray that you'll be able to buy more of them when they run out of life.

    I had a pair of Nike Frees that were brilliant. But then they changed their lineup and the newer models were never quite the same. The more miles you run over your lifetime, the better you get at noticing very slight differences between shoes and working out what works for you."

    Mr_Bob_Ferguson

    5. "A phone charger. I can’t stand the cheap ones that charge at the pace of a tortoise."

    Smartphone connected to a charger, battery at 99%. Relevant for discussing work productivity and device management
    Priscila Zambotto / Getty Images

    Significant-Rock9087

    "I bought one at a gas station in desperation. It barely worked. Had to buy another one at the next store I found."

    PositiveEmo

    6. "Cheese and tea. Because you can see, smell, and taste the difference."

    A cheese platter with figs, berries, and a cup of tea on a windowsill
    Natalia Kolomiets / Getty Images

    DisabledSuperhero

    7. "Power tools. There's a big difference between cheap power tools and expensive power tools."

    Cordless yellow and black drill on a white background
    Easybuy4u / Getty Images

    Phobos_Zero1

    "This reminds me of when I worked in a hardware store for a few years. I had a customer who bought a new drill every month because they kept breaking. He bought the same cheap €50–€65 drill every time because in his words, "The expensive drills couldn't match the power and durability of this cheap drill." Mind you, we stocked everything from low-end generic brands to high-end stuff made by Milwaukee, Bosch, Makita, and Festool. He could have bought multiple Festools for the amount that he spent on those stupid drills during the time I worked there."

    DefinitelyAMetroid

    8. "Kitchen knives."

    Person chopping fresh herbs on a wooden board
    Image Source / Getty Images

    muffinalllday

    "Agreed. I cook regularly, and, for most of my adult life, I have used average knives from a department store. I finally decided to purchase some decent Japanese steel chef knives, and the difference is incredible. So far, I only have two knives, one pairing, and one chopping knife. Those two cover most things, but I do plan to add more. I always kept my knives sharpened, but the difference between the cheap vs. new ones has been a game changer in my kitchen. I'm pretty positive that they will last many, many years to come."

    jreed356

    9. "Cologne. It just smells toxic if you buy it cheaply."

    Various perfume bottles on a white shelf
    South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

    BodyOk5811

    "Expensive cologne is more cost-effective than cheap cologne. The ambergris used in it allows it to keep its scent for the whole day and well into the next. So a little goes a long way."
    TheArtfullTodger

    10. "Desk chair. I work from home and bought a Steelcase. It was $900 but worth it! My back is thankful."

    Ergonomic office chair with adjustable armrests and wheeled base
    Steelcase / Via amazon.com

    jomor79

    11. "A mattress."

    Woman sleeping peacefully in a bed with white linens
    Diego_cervo / Getty Images

    CelesiaCre

    "Oh man, I got a Purple mattress after years of sleeping on cheap mattresses, and it was an absolute life-changer. Any good mattress will change your life. I sleep so much deeper now."

    perpulstuph

    12. "Some things are just worth splurging on, you know? For me, it's definitely tech stuff. Like, I'd rather save up for a quality laptop than deal with constant glitches on a cheap one. Plus, good gear lasts longer, so it's a win-win."

    Smiling person holding a laptop standing against a plain background
    Damir Khabirov / Getty Images

    Moment_Vigant788

    13. "Bed sheets. Next to a comfortable mattress and a good pillow, soft, cooling sheets are the key to a good night's sleep, I've found."

    Hands straightening a mattress pad on a bed, part of regular bedding maintenance
    Prasert Krainukul / Getty Images

    CraniumCrash12

    "I like my silk ones, but they aren’t cheap and they take more effort to care for. But they feel so nice and stay cool!"
    Best_Duck9118

    14. "Cleaning supplies! My office switched from a brand-name orange cleaner to a no-name brand. You can literally see that the no-name brand didn't cut through grease."

    Five different household cleaning product containers against a white background
    Floortje / Getty Images

    SagHor1

    15. "Butter for baking. Brown butter cookies are elite and margarine just doesn’t cut it 😅🍪."

    Baking ingredients on a table: flour, sugar, butter, and a measuring spoon
    Maren Caruso / Getty Images

    Extreme_Cheek4473

    "I only buy Kerrygold butter. I’m a butter snob."

    rainbowicecoffee

    16. "Floss."

    Dental floss container with string pulled out on a reflective surface
    Science Photo Library / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

    jayragu

    "Ugh, yes. My partner doesn't understand why I buy floss when we get some for free from the dentist. Because it sucks! No amount of showing him how it falls apart after one or two teeth and then having to use my better floss to get the crappy floss bits out of my gums will convince him.

    My teeth are very close together, so it takes some work to get the floss through. The floss I get from my dentist shreds to bits during this process."

    Scared_Ad2563

    17. "Bras. Finding the right style and size can be hard enough, but every time I've decided to just pick up a cheap one at Walmart, I've instantly regretted it. They last two seconds, have no support, and are the only bras I've ever had an underwire snap in half. They're definitely not worth the hassle."

    Person&#x27;s hands holding a textured bra in a clothing store
    Mgstudyo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    hunnibeom

    18. "Never get yourself a cheap lawyer. If you ever go through a divorce or child stuff, get a lawyer that costs a bit more because generally they're worth it."

    A lawyer in a suit gestures while talking to a client across a desk with legal documents and a gavel present
    Amnajkhetsamtip / Getty Images

    Shaner9er1337

    "My grandpa always told us: that you have to hire the best lawyer, the best doctor, and the best accountant your money can buy. These three are capable to f*** with your life."

    Fernandexx

    19. And lastly, "Toilet paper. I did that thin stuff just *once.* The stuff practically fell apart in my hands."

    Three rolls of toilet paper stacked, with the top roll on its side
    Pixmike / Getty Images

    Snowtwo

    "In my experience, when I buy the thin, cheap toilet paper, I end up layering it up and using more, so not coming out ahead. There's no saving money at the end of the day."

    RobotMonkeytron

    You can read the original thread on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.