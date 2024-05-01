Like I've said before, with the prices of everything going up over the last few years, most people are thinking about how to save money! However, there are also circumstances where you can justify spending more on something. For example, whenever I make pasta, I usually spend a little more to get a jar of Rao's marinara sauce because I truly think it's the best sauce I've ever tasted.
Recently, Reddit user redmambo_no6 was curious to know what people don't mind splurging on when they asked: "What will you never buy cheap?"
The thread got over 4.5K responses from people sharing what is WORTH the money. Below are the top and best comments:
1. "Safety boots — or any safety gear, TBH. But especially boots. If I'm walking 8-plus hours a day on them, they better be good and comfortable."
2. "A winter jacket and a good pair of snow boots."
3. "Headphones. There's no way back for me."
4. "Running shoes."
5. "A phone charger. I can’t stand the cheap ones that charge at the pace of a tortoise."
6. "Cheese and tea. Because you can see, smell, and taste the difference."
7. "Power tools. There's a big difference between cheap power tools and expensive power tools."
8. "Kitchen knives."
9. "Cologne. It just smells toxic if you buy it cheaply."
10. "Desk chair. I work from home and bought a Steelcase. It was $900 but worth it! My back is thankful."
11. "A mattress."
12. "Some things are just worth splurging on, you know? For me, it's definitely tech stuff. Like, I'd rather save up for a quality laptop than deal with constant glitches on a cheap one. Plus, good gear lasts longer, so it's a win-win."
13. "Bed sheets. Next to a comfortable mattress and a good pillow, soft, cooling sheets are the key to a good night's sleep, I've found."
14. "Cleaning supplies! My office switched from a brand-name orange cleaner to a no-name brand. You can literally see that the no-name brand didn't cut through grease."
15. "Butter for baking. Brown butter cookies are elite and margarine just doesn’t cut it 😅🍪."
16. "Floss."
17. "Bras. Finding the right style and size can be hard enough, but every time I've decided to just pick up a cheap one at Walmart, I've instantly regretted it. They last two seconds, have no support, and are the only bras I've ever had an underwire snap in half. They're definitely not worth the hassle."
18. "Never get yourself a cheap lawyer. If you ever go through a divorce or child stuff, get a lawyer that costs a bit more because generally they're worth it."
19. And lastly, "Toilet paper. I did that thin stuff just *once.* The stuff practically fell apart in my hands."
You can read the original thread on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.