I am firmly convinced that people who claim to love black licorice only mildly like it or tolerate it because they grew up eating it, and the taste is nostalgic to them.
And recently, I came across a Reddit post that dealt with just that. In it, user questioninghoms asked: "What are you convinced people are just pretending to enjoy?"
The thread got thousands of responses. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated things people believe nobody actually likes:
1. "LinkedIn"
2. "High heels. They look great, but god, my feet."
3. "Family Christmas/Thanksgiving gatherings. I am fortunate to have a wonderful family with no embarrassing relatives. But it is exhausting to pretend to be in a good mood and have forced holiday cheer for several hours."
4. "A lot of mobile games and multiplayer games. Specifically, that people have convinced themselves they’re enjoying it when really it’s just become a habit. Some games are so good at getting people into a habit loop. I'm not excluding myself here. I have one game that I know I don’t really enjoy anymore but sunk cost and habit keep me logging on every day, even if my total play time is down."
5. "Edible arrangements. Fruit is good, but edible arrangements either have to be eaten quickly, taken apart to be stored in the fridge, or thrown away."
6. "Cold plunges in ice."
7. "For online dating at least: hiking [as a first date]."
8. "Running"
9. "Crowded events with hard-to-get and expensive crappy beer."
10. "IPAs. You guys in the mood for a cool glass of bread?"
11. "The Office (the TV show). It's OK and all, I just don’t think it deserves the cult status it has. Some people have to be faking their enthusiasm for fear of being ostracized from their social groups."
12. "Small talk. I understand the necessity for it, but some people just can't get past it, so you end up having to engage in superficial things. As an introvert, I seek to understand others on a deeper level. In a way, small talks are oftentimes closer to interrogations rather than conversations."
13. "Kombucha"
14. "Obnoxious oversinging in television talent shows."
15. "Voluntarily waking up at 5 a.m."
16. "League of Legends. I’ve never encountered a more toxic fandom. There is no way those people are actually having fun."
17. "TikTok, I'm 29 and simply don't get it."
18. "Gender reveal parties."
19. And lastly, "Twitter/X"
You can read the original thread on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.