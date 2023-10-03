    27 Photos Of Things People Between The Ages Of 37–48 Have Forgotten About, But That Live Rent-Free Deep In Their Minds

    Back when there was no cooler scent than CK One and The Simpsons were a "bad influence" on kids.

    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Waking up to your favorite radio station whenever the alarm went off on your Sony Dream Machine:

    2. Just how controversial The Simpsons were, and how Bart was a bad influence:

    3. And how everyone wanted a Bart Simpson T-shirt:

    4. Quoting so many, many things from In Living Color:

    5. The blurry AF White Diamonds commercial where Elizabeth Taylor says, "These have always brought me luck":

    6. Knowing Mark Wahlberg as just Marky Mark the rapper who'd always strip down to his underwear:

    7. The rollercoaster scream during the opening credits of Step by Step:

    8. How huge Steve Urkel-mania was that there was even a talking doll and cereal based off him:

    9. Madonna's Sex book that came wrapped like a condom and had you wondering what the hell was in it:

    10. Just how cool and different CK One was when it came out (even though EVERYBODY ended up wearing it):

    11. Laughing at Mr. Furley's panic attacks on Three's Company — which was also a sorta inappropriate show to have run in reruns after afternoon cartoons:

    12. Lassie, Dennis the Menace, and Mister Ed being on for HOURS during the day on Nickelodeon taking precious cartoon time:

    13. The red sports car VHS rewinders that looked so-so-cool:

    14. A cabinet shelf full of old VHS tapes that you didn't even know what was on them:

    15. The commercials for Time Life's Mysteries of the Unknown book series, which were just creepy AF:

    16. CDs packaged in long boxes:

    17. Record stores displaying singles and albums based on how they were performing on the charts that week:

    18. The cool display figurines that decorated the upper parts of the Disney stores:

    19. Kurt Loder delivering news on MTV sometimes like he was doing it with a gun pointed to his head:

    20. MTV's Sex in the 90's that featured the Dog Brothers — who were like the original Jersey Shore personalities:

    21. Those T-shirts that featured the Looney Tunes characters dressed in hip-hop clothes:

    22. The absolute delicacy that was Keebler's Pizzarias Pizza Chips:

    23. The infomercial that featured Cher selling Lori Davis hair products that played all the time on the weekends:

    24. This Jessica Rabbit poster that you would always find in the poster racks at Spencer's:

    25. Watching Live with Regis and Kathie Lee whenever you stayed home sick from school, and their set that looked like a house:

    26. McDonald's burgers that came in Styrofoam containers:

    27. And lastly, the urban legend that there was a penis on the cover of The Little Mermaid VHS 'cause it was drawn by a disgruntled ex-Disney employee:

