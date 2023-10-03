1.
Waking up to your favorite radio station whenever the alarm went off on your Sony Dream Machine:
2.
Just how controversial The Simpsons were, and how Bart was a bad influence:
3.
And how everyone wanted a Bart Simpson T-shirt:
5.
The blurry AF White Diamonds commercial where Elizabeth Taylor says, "These have always brought me luck":
6.
Knowing Mark Wahlberg as just Marky Mark the rapper who'd always strip down to his underwear:
7.
The rollercoaster scream during the opening credits of Step by Step:
8.
How huge Steve Urkel-mania was that there was even a talking doll and cereal based off him:
9.
Madonna's Sex book that came wrapped like a condom and had you wondering what the hell was in it:
10.
Just how cool and different CK One was when it came out (even though EVERYBODY ended up wearing it):
11.
Laughing at Mr. Furley's panic attacks on Three's Company — which was also a sorta inappropriate show to have run in reruns after afternoon cartoons:
12.
Lassie, Dennis the Menace, and Mister Ed being on for HOURS during the day on Nickelodeon taking precious cartoon time:
13.
The red sports car VHS rewinders that looked so-so-cool:
14.
A cabinet shelf full of old VHS tapes that you didn't even know what was on them:
15.
The commercials for Time Life's Mysteries of the Unknown book series, which were just creepy AF:
16.
CDs packaged in long boxes:
17.
Record stores displaying singles and albums based on how they were performing on the charts that week:
18.
The cool display figurines that decorated the upper parts of the Disney stores:
19.
Kurt Loder delivering news on MTV sometimes like he was doing it with a gun pointed to his head:
20.
MTV's Sex in the 90's that featured the Dog Brothers — who were like the original Jersey Shore personalities:
21.
Those T-shirts that featured the Looney Tunes characters dressed in hip-hop clothes:
22.
The absolute delicacy that was Keebler's Pizzarias Pizza Chips:
23.
The infomercial that featured Cher selling Lori Davis hair products that played all the time on the weekends:
24.
This Jessica Rabbit poster that you would always find in the poster racks at Spencer's:
25.
Watching Live with Regis and Kathie Lee whenever you stayed home sick from school, and their set that looked like a house:
26.
McDonald's burgers that came in Styrofoam containers:
27.
And lastly, the urban legend that there was a penis on the cover of The Little Mermaid VHS 'cause it was drawn by a disgruntled ex-Disney employee: