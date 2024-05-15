Trending badgeTrendingRewind·Posted 10 hours ago30 Very, Very, Very Random '90s Things That Anyone Between The Ages Of 36–47 Hasn't Thought About In 25 Years And Maybe Even LongerBe prepared to be hit by a wave of memories.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. MTV's Singled Out, which always had like 35 contestants who would get eliminated in the first round: Touchstone Television / ©Touchstone Television/Courtesy Everett Collection 2. Rosie O'Donnell playing different games with the audience in a segment on her show that aired before the guests came out: Rosie O'Donnell/ Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com 3. The Jack in the Box car antenna topper — also, just antenna toppers in general: u/chook_a_look / Via reddit.com 4. Cool Spot, that was the 7-Up mascot, and that I never realized was supposed to be the dot from the 7-Up logo: Betamax King/ 7-Up / Via youtube.com 5. Movie guide books that gave you reviews and quick synopses of hundreds of films so you could know which movie to pick the next time you were at the video store: Robinwood Ventures / Via ebay.com 6. Pizza Hut's "The Pizza Head Show" commercials: Commercials Ads/ Pizza Hut / Via youtube.com 7. Steve Kmetko as the host of E! News Daily: E! Network / ©E! Network/Courtesy Everett Collection 8. And Coming Attractions, which was literally a half-hour show of just movie trailers: E!/ Artanis Knarf / Via youtube.com 9. The Best of SNL VHS tapes your parents bought but never watched: NBC/ wallnetto / Via ebay.com 10. And the Jerry Springer Too Hot for TV! VHS tape that they would show commercials for late at night: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 11. The Free Money guy who was always dressed like the Riddler in his commercials: Lesko/TheClassicSports / Via youtube.com 12. The Body Shop, with its green façade and bay window displays: Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com 13. And Suncoast Motion Picture Company, which had a huge selection of movies (that were all over-priced): VampireRobot / Via youtube.com 14. The stamps that came with the Columbia House VHS order forms in the mail: u/Thisguy2869 / Via reddit.com 15. And the magazine stamps and ordering forms that came in the Publishers Clearing House mailer: lad1701 / Via reddit.com 16. The yellow and red plastic bags (that had that plasticky smell) that you'd get whenever you bought something at Tower Records: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 17. Jon Stewart's late-night talk show on MTV: / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection 18. Mentadent toothpaste, which was the bougiest and messiest toothpaste you could get: hungryamericankorean / Via reddit.com 19. Cyber cafes, where you could buy a coffee and then log onto public computers and "surf the web": Jonathan Elderfield / Getty Images 20. The "Diet Coke Break" commercial that featured female office workers thirsting over a shirtless construction worker: Coca-Cola / Via youtube.com 21. The Ricki Lake show and her audience yelling "GO RICKI! GO RICKI!" at least 12 times an episode: / Courtesy Everett Collection 22. How stores would place developed photos in a section where anyone could just grab your photos if they wanted to: VampireRobot / Via youtube.com 23. The car stereos that had the removal faceplate (which everyone would usually just put under the seat): ebjazzz / Via reddit.com 24. Models Inc., the short-lived Melrose Place spin-off: / ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection 25. Marky Mark's (aka Mark Wahlberg) home workout VHS tape. But also, all the other celebs that released home workout tapes: freedomstyle555/ Gt Media, Inc. / Via poshmark.com 26. The sneaker phone that came free if you subscribed to Sports Illustrated: 24.kt / Via ebay.com 27. The absolute trend phenomenon that was WonderBra: San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images 28. All the extra labels that came with blank VHS tapes that no one would ever use: radcatmom / Via reddit.com 29. Drew Barrymore's infamous 1995 interview with David Letterman, where she jumped on his desk and flashed him: Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images 30. And lastly, Apple's "Think different" ad campaign which featured black and white photos of big cultural icons: Gilles Mingasson / Getty Images