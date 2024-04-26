26 Facts That Just Seem Like There Is Absolutely No Way That They're True

You'll probably be hearing The More You Know jingle in your head as you read these.

by Brian Galindo

I love surprising/interesting facts, so much so that I've written many, many facts posts during my time here at BuzzFeed. One of my favorite facts is that the last surviving witness to President Abraham Lincoln's assassination in 1865, Samuel J. Seymour, lived long enough to appear on the TV game show I've Got a Secret in 1956, where he told his story.

And if that wasn't surprising enough, among the contestants trying to guess Samuel's secret was none other than the legendary Lucille Ball. This also means Samuel is probably the only person ever to have been in the same room with both Abraham Lincoln and Lucille Ball!

Well, recently, my love of facts led me to stumble upon this Reddit thread where user I-eat-foot asked: "What is your 'oh f*ck off there is no way that’s true' fact/stat?"

The thread went viral, getting over 8K comments. Below are some of the top and best facts that people shared:

1. "There were only 25 episodes of the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! 1969 TV series."

Fred, Velma, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, and Daphne stand by the Mystery Machine
masstransience

2. "The lineup of the Beatles we love so much were only together for a little over seven years before breaking up. It's as long as it takes some bands to get their first record deal."

The Beatles posing together, wearing suits with flower patterns and ruffled shirts
Silverjerk

3. "Ancient Egypt lasted so long that Ancient Egyptian archaeology was a career in Ancient Egypt."

The Great Sphinx of Giza with a pyramid in the background
The_Mr_Wilson

4. "A worm was frozen solid for over 46,000 years in Siberian permafrost, but some scientists revived it. So, it was actually not dead, just resting."

Microscopic view of transparent nematodes among small particles on a slide
Itscoldinthenorth

5. "A full-size basketball court can fit inside a soccer penalty box. Still amazes me."

Aerial view of an empty basketball court with clear boundary lines and hoops at either end
Bojack_Skillman

6. "We live closer in time to the Tyrannosaurus Rex than the Tyrannosaurus Rex lived to Stegosaurus."

DrTenochtitlan

7. "The last execution by guillotine in France occurred the same year Star Wars was released (1977)."

ActafianSeriactas

8. "Sharks existed before trees did."

Fossilized fish embedded in a stone slab
Crypt_Rat

9. "There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way."

Starry night sky viewed from a forest clearing
caseyfrazanimations

10. "Humans are the ONLY animals to have a chin. Sounds fake right? Wrong. Monkeys? Nope. Give your dog's chin a scratch? Nope, you’re scratching its jaw. Only humans have chins."

Profile of a woman with a bun touching her chin, eyes closed, against a neutral background
Odd-Fate

11. "The last recipient of a Civil War pension died during the Trump administration (in 2020)."

A reenactment of a historical battle with soldiers in uniforms holding rifles, carrying an American flag
ForsakenDrawer

12. "We are as far away from the end of WWI as WWI was from the Napoleonic Wars."

Rchardwithay

13. "Wooly mammoths did not go extinct until 1,000 years after the Great Pyramids of Giza were built."

Illustration of three mammoths in a snowy landscape, evoking a sense of the Ice Age era
WhoIsYerWan

14. "Hannibal Lecter only has 16 minutes of screen time in The Silence of the Lambs."

Man in white T-shirt sitting, holding a toothpick, with a focused expression
Dead_Halloween

15. "If you're 7 feet tall you have a 1 in 6 chance of landing in the NBA."

Close-up of a textured basketball with the NBA commissioner&#x27;s signature
Yellowbug2001

16. "Nintendo was founded in 1889. They were a card game company."

Original Nintendo Entertainment System console with controller
Antsinthesky


17. "There were only two seasons of both The Munsters and The Addams Family. Given the number of times I watched reruns, that surprised me."

MilkChocolate21

18. "German chocolate cake is not named for the country, it's named after chocolate maker Samuel German and was originally called German's Chocolate."

Chocolate cake with a slice cut out, on a stand, with plates and forks beside it
Strongerthangrease

19. "It was only 66 years from the Wright brothers' first flight to Neil Armstrong walking on the moon."

mattstuff09

20. "President Joe Biden was born closer to Lincoln's assassination [77 years earlier] than his own inauguration [79 years later]."

Illustration of John Wilkes Booth shooting Abraham Lincoln at Ford&#x27;s Theatre
SnappyDogDays

21. "John Tyler, the 10th president of the United States, born in 1790, still has a living grandson: Harrison Ruffin Tyler."

Portrait of Samuel Morse with his telegraph. He&#x27;s seated, wearing a formal black suit
kayakr1194

22. "Greenland sharks can live up to 500 years. They don’t reach sexual maturity until they are over 100 years old. When they get pregnant, gestation lasts up to 18 years."

Illustration of three Greenland sharks swimming, with the caption &quot;Greenland Shark&quot; below them
RealHumanFromEarth

23. "During WWII, a bear fought in the Polish Army. He was enlisted as a private and later promoted to corporal. He carried ammunition to the front line, drank beer, and was taught to salute. His name was Wojtek."

Elderly person placing a Santa hat on a bear statue in a park
trololo909

24. "George H.W. Bush was almost eaten by cannibals during WWII."

Pilot in cockpit with headset and life jacket writing on a clipboard
Sunhold

25. "One of the reasons your puppy likes squeaky toys is because the sound reminds them of killing a small animal."

Brown puppy lies on floor biting a yellow rubber duck, looking at the camera
ihavebirb

26. And lastly, "That Macaulay Culkin's middle name is Macaulay Culkin. His name is Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin."

Man in suit holding a framed certificate with the name &quot;Macaulay Culkin&quot; on it, smiling and pointing at the text
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.