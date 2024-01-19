Recently, I did a post based on a Reddit thread where people shared the things that are immediate red flags when they see them in other people's homes. The post got a lot of reads and comments.
That left me thinking of other situations where you might see immediate red flags if you walked into someone's home. So what I want to know is: People who date men, what would be an immediate red flag if you saw it in the apartment or home of some guy you were dating?
Maybe it's dark bed sheets that you know he purposely picked because they don't show stains and so that he doesn't ever have to wash them.
Perhaps it's having no clean hand towels or hand soap in the bathroom and it makes you realize he never washes his hands after being in there.
Or, maybe his kitchen sink is piled up with weeks full of dirty dishes and old food and you know that his place is probably full of bugs and mice.
Or, perhaps he and his roommates treat their place like a frat house, and it's clear they still party and act like they're early twentysomethings, despite being in their thirties.