What Are Things That You Would Consider Immediate Red Flags If You Saw It In A Guy's Home?

Zero towels in the bathroom is not a good sign.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I did a post based on a Reddit thread where people shared the things that are immediate red flags when they see them in other people's homes. The post got a lot of reads and comments.

BuzzFeed

That left me thinking of other situations where you might see immediate red flags if you walked into someone's home. So what I want to know is: People who date men, what would be an immediate red flag if you saw it in the apartment or home of some guy you were dating?

graphic of a hand waving a red flag
Pch-vector / Getty Images

Maybe it's dark bed sheets that you know he purposely picked because they don't show stains and so that he doesn't ever have to wash them.

unmade bed
Suradech14 / Getty Images

Perhaps it's having no clean hand towels or hand soap in the bathroom and it makes you realize he never washes his hands after being in there.

Getty Images

Or, maybe his kitchen sink is piled up with weeks full of dirty dishes and old food and you know that his place is probably full of bugs and mice.

mouse eating from a plate in the kitchen sink
Tenra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, perhaps he and his roommates treat their place like a frat house, and it's clear they still party and act like they're early twentysomethings, despite being in their thirties.

very messy room with food and trash everywhere and a person laying across the couch
G-stockstudio / Getty Images

So tell us what would be an immediate red flag if you saw it in the apartment or home of some guy you were dating in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.