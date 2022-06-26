1. "Putting on sunscreen."

—u/justinduderino

"Somebody called me gay for doing that before too. I didn't realize as a hetero, I was supposed to die of skin cancer."



—[u/deleted]

"My boss refuses to wear sunscreen because it is for gays."



—u/flithymick

"I'm gay, and I wear sunscreen because skin cancer is for straight men."



—u/kindredflame