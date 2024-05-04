May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) is officially upon us!!! But, of course, if you're a big fan of Star Wars like me, then every day is a Star Wars day.
To celebrate this year, I decided to do something I've always been a little curious about: What would the films look like if they were animated movies made by Disney in the '90s (which I guess is full circle since Disney owns Star Wars now)? So, I asked AI to show me what the characters from the original trilogy would look like as classic '90s Disney animation. Below are the results:
Luke Skywalker
Princess Leia
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Yoda
Lando Calrissian
Greedo
Boba Fett
Jabba the Hutt
Han Solo
Chewbacca
Grand Moff Tarkin
Emperor Palpatine
C-3PO
R2-D2
And lastly, Darth Vader
Okay, did the AI do a good job? Have you ever wondered what Star Wars would be like as a Disney animated film? What films or franchises should we try next? Let me know in the comments below!!!