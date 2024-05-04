    I Asked AI To Show Me What "Star Wars" Would Look Like As A 1990s Disney Animated Film, And The Results Are Strong With The Force

    The Force is with this AI.

    May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) is officially upon us!!! But, of course, if you're a big fan of Star Wars like me, then every day is a Star Wars day.

    Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo in a still from the movie Star Wars
    To celebrate this year, I decided to do something I've always been a little curious about: What would the films look like if they were animated movies made by Disney in the '90s (which I guess is full circle since Disney owns Star Wars now)? So, I asked AI to show me what the characters from the original trilogy would look like as classic '90s Disney animation. Below are the results:

    Star Wars Day promotional image with text about fans imagining Disney animated films in the style of the renaissance era
    Luke Skywalker

    Animated character resembling Luke Skywalker in a contemplative pose with a cityscape background

    Princess Leia

    Princess Leia pilots a spacecraft in an animated scene

    Obi-Wan Kenobi

    Illustration of Obi-Wan Kenobi, animated character, wielding a lightsaber

    Yoda

    Yoda from Star Wars sitting contemplatively in a swampy forest environment

    Lando Calrissian

    Lando in a suit standing in front of futuristic cityscape, looking to the side with a confident expression

    Greedo

    Animated character Greedo from Star Wars in Cantina scene

    Boba Fett

    Boba Fett from Star Wars, in animated style, holding a blaster in a spaceship corridor

    Jabba the Hutt

    Animated character Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars sits on his throne, looking imposing

    Han Solo

    Animated character resembling Han Solo in a vest standing in front of a spaceship background

    Chewbacca

    A close-up of Chewbacca from Star Wars animated in a natural setting

    Grand Moff Tarkin

    Emperor Palpatine

    Emperor Palpatine in his sorcerer attire holding out his hand in a scene from Disney&#x27;s Aladdin

    C-3PO

    C-3PO from Star Wars gestures in a spaceship cockpit with dials and windows showing space

    R2-D2

    R2-D2 stands in a forest with light beams filtering through trees

    And lastly, Darth Vader

    Darth Vader leading stormtroopers down a spaceship corridor

    Okay, did the AI do a good job? Have you ever wondered what Star Wars would be like as a Disney animated film? What films or franchises should we try next? Let me know in the comments below!!!