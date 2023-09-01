17 Funny Spooky Season Tweets That'll Remind You That Halloween Is Right Around The Corner
'Tis the season when Freeform starts playing Hocus Pocus every day from now until Oct. 31st!
It's Sept. 1, which means only one thing: it's officially the start of Spooky Season aka Hallweentime!!!
Now, if you're anything like me, you've been looking forward to Spooky Season since after the 4th of July holiday, and you'll probably spend this weekend decorating your place in its Halloween/fall best!
And to get everyone in the mood, I decided to roundup some tweets of people celebrating Spooky Season:
1.
It’s September 1st, there’s a cool breeze in the air, and spooky season is upon us. pic.twitter.com/W85WhrfgQn— Chris E. Teigen (@ChrisETeigen) September 1, 2023
2.
Welcome to Spooky Season!!! pic.twitter.com/ZmIoicfPH9— Ken Carman (@KenCarman) September 1, 2023
3.
*first week of september*— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) September 1, 2023
other people: its not even halloween yet
me: pic.twitter.com/j0vfvArqpZ
4.
Thank goodness it's finally September – the Muppet Monsters are starving for Halloween content! 👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/4JdqCZwfbs— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 1, 2023
5.
my preferred name today, thank you. pic.twitter.com/MorRkepatA— Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween (@31Nights) September 1, 2023
6.
It’s September 1st.— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) September 1, 2023
Spooky Season is HERE!!!! pic.twitter.com/ODftXd7lFp
7.
The whole month of September is Halloween Eve, and you can't tell me otherwise 🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/OWTUBhYXvx— PrettyStrange 🖤🦇🕷️⚰️🩸🖤 (@Nikkvixx) September 1, 2023
8.
hot girl summer is officially over…— MsSavage (@MsSavageAF) September 1, 2023
SPOOKY BITCH SEASON IS HEREEE 😈🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ql8DAO0XQB
9.
Ppl who love Spooky season and Halloween Start Sept 1st not Oct 1st.— Exploring With Josh (@i_am_joshyo) September 1, 2023
10.
happy spooky season #GhostFiles pic.twitter.com/fNIsHy7xXh— buzzfeed unsolved without context (@bfunocontext) August 25, 2023
11.
Spooky season, or as the goths and emos say, time to shop for our year-round clothes.— hey liz, what in the immortal fuck? (@IzzyGnosis) September 1, 2023
12.
🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year 🎶— Trap Queen Enthusiast (@marionumber4) September 1, 2023
Happy Spooky Season to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/SZyHf2mSNs
13.
ITS OFFICUALLY SPOOKY SEASON EVERYONE PUT UR HALLOWEEN LAYOUT ON pic.twitter.com/awNWtyQPaN— max ˚࿐༷ྃ (@GHOTlKA) September 1, 2023
14.
Hello September the 1st, hello meteorological autumn, and hello spooky season. Let the leaves fall and the pumpkins bloom... 🍂🎃#September1st #Halloween pic.twitter.com/TH2NPzBx9l— Mark Rees (@reviewwales) September 1, 2023
15.
september 1st and i’m looking at halloween decorations pic.twitter.com/HwYT7V3R44— •ᴗ- (@evadentz) September 1, 2023
16.
The 61 Days of Halloween starts today!! Happy September 1! 🎃👻💀🖤 pic.twitter.com/xnU3GnNVxr— chaos robot 🤖 (@deestiv) September 1, 2023
17.
Time to make spooky season my entire personality again 👻— 𝖔𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖇𝖊𝖗 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖘 (@aperfectpumpkin) August 25, 2023