    17 Funny Spooky Season Tweets That'll Remind You That Halloween Is Right Around The Corner

    'Tis the season when Freeform starts playing Hocus Pocus every day from now until Oct. 31st!

    by Brian Galindo

    It's Sept. 1, which means only one thing: it's officially the start of Spooky Season aka Hallweentime!!!

    carved pumpkins
    Now, if you're anything like me, you've been looking forward to Spooky Season since after the 4th of July holiday, and you'll probably spend this weekend decorating your place in its Halloween/fall best!

    skeletons and webs on a fireplace mantel
    And to get everyone in the mood, I decided to roundup some tweets of people celebrating Spooky Season:

    1.

    Twitter: @ChrisETeigen

    2.

    Twitter: @KenCarman

    3.

    Paramount Networks / Via Twitter: @invis4yo

    4.

    The Muppets / Via Twitter: @TheMuppets

    5.

    Disney / Via Twitter: @31Nights

    6.

    Disney / Via Twitter: @joerussotweets

    7.

    @slutsforfall / Via Twitter: @Nikkvixx

    8.

    Paramount / Via Twitter: @MsSavageAF

    9.

    Twitter: @i_am_joshyo

    10.

    BuzzFeed / Via Twitter: @bfunocontext

    11.

    Twitter: @IzzyGnosis

    12.

    Twitter: @marionumber4

    13.

    Twitter: @GHOTlKA

    14.

    Twitter: @reviewwales

    15.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @evadentz

    16.

    @OctoberScares / Via Twitter: @deestiv

    17.

    Twitter: @aperfectpumpkin