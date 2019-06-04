"SpongeBob SquarePants" Is Getting A Spinoff Prequel Series, And It's The Best News Of The Day

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link It goes without saying that SpongeBob SquarePants is a cultural institution that has been entertaining us for the past 20 years... Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Nickelodeon ...and literally* gifted us by inventing meme culture! Assur (FKA Analeaze) 🐀 @deaddilf69 Cleopatra walking home from drunk trying trying to remember which pyramid is her house 03:39 PM - 02 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite *Not really, but basically. I mean, where would Insta and Twitter be without all those SpongeBob memes?! Well the show is about to give us another gift: A SPINOFF! Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Nickelodeon The new prequel series is tentatively titled Kamp Koral, and will revolve around a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at a sleepaway camp (most likely called Kamp Koral). Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Nickelodeon Maybe that's where he meets Patrick?! Oh...and the 13-episode series will be CG animated. Paramount Pictures So it'll definitely have a very different look! There is no airdate yet for the Kamp Koral — but in the meantime the internet awaits all the new memes that will come from the show. Nickelodeon Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link