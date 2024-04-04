    People Are Having Lots Of Feelings And Reactions To "Sex And The City" Now That Everyone Is Watching It On Netflix

    And just like that...everyone either loved or hated Carrie Bradshaw again.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As you probably already heard, Sex and the City has been added to Netflix.

    HBO/ Netflix / Via Twitter: @netflix

    The iconic series (which ran from 1998 to 2004) has been available to stream on Max since its launch. And, of course, prior to that, it also ran on syndication and was available on DVD.

    Four cast members from the show &quot;Sex and the City&quot; posing together for a promotional photo
    Getty Images/ HBO

    However, for people who don't have Max, this marks the first time they can stream it on the world's biggest streaming service, Netflix. Needless to say, people on Twitter/X have a lot of mixed reactions to watching it.

    Four women from the TV show &#x27;Sex and the City&#x27; pose together, dressed in chic evening wear
    Getty Images/ HBO

    Goes without saying that lots and lots of people were excited that to be able to watch one of their favorite TV shows all over again:

    HBO/ Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @bethjayne666

    Twitter: @annevclark

    Twitter: @victoria_alexm

    Twitter: @MilanBrielle

    Twitter: @prime_bee

    While others were rewatching and remembering things from the show that they hated:

    Twitter: @msolurin

    Twitter: @Amaris11033

    Twitter: @pjmzwithfun

    HBO / Via Twitter: @alexgwriter

    Of course, for lots of people it was their first time watching it and they had lots thoughts on it as well:

    Twitter: @Liljonaro

    Twitter: @lilaccinema

    Twitter: @jenjoliesoscar

    Twitter: @cambermc

    Twitter: @OnlyHanz_

    Twitter: @cvhivh_

    Twitter: @Ev_Fonsy

    Twitter: @anxiousdeluxe

    However, for some people the discourse around the show has been a stark reminder to them that the show — particularly for Gen Z'ers — is a look back at an entirely different time period:

    Twitter: @lethallyfab

    Nordisk

    HBO / Via Twitter: @LilAioli

    And as the show gets discovered by a new generation on Netflix, I couldn't help but wonder: Are you guys going to give the show a rewatch on Netflix? Or is it too cringe now? Sound off in the comments below!!!

    Woman working on a laptop in a warmly lit room
    New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection