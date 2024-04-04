People Are Having Lots Of Feelings And Reactions To "Sex And The City" Now That Everyone Is Watching It On Netflix
And just like that...everyone either loved or hated Carrie Bradshaw again.
As you probably already heard, Sex and the City has been added to Netflix.
And just like that...Sex And the City is now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Z6vOfopVDY— Netflix (@netflix) April 1, 2024
The iconic series (which ran from 1998 to 2004) has been available to stream on Max since its launch. And, of course, prior to that, it also ran on syndication and was available on DVD.
However, for people who don't have Max, this marks the first time they can stream it on the world's biggest streaming service, Netflix. Needless to say, people on Twitter/X have a lot of mixed reactions to watching it.
Goes without saying that lots and lots of people were excited that to be able to watch one of their favorite TV shows all over again:
Staying in bed and watching Sex and the City (for the millionth time) all day 💆🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/HP5hlJz7Bq— Beth 🪷 (@bethjayne666) April 4, 2024
Finally showing my cat Sex and the City, she's never seen it and she's lived in NYC her whole life can you believe it— AVC (@annevclark) April 1, 2024
sex and the city is on netlfix now so i have no choice but to rewatch it for the third time— tori ❥ (@victoria_alexm) April 4, 2024
i forgot how good sex and the city is. currently binge watching!— mimi (@MilanBrielle) April 4, 2024
Staying up late to watch sex and the city just like the good old days pic.twitter.com/t1wamd1Xgc— Cowboy Noxeema Jackson (@prime_bee) April 3, 2024
While others were rewatching and remembering things from the show that they hated:
I’m rewatching Sex and the City for the millionth time and somehow… Big is worse than I remember… a lot worse.— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) April 3, 2024
Sex in the City does get harder to rewatch as an adult bcuz Carrie was really unhinged behind big. I mean damn sis— Lauren.D (@Amaris11033) April 3, 2024
my sex and the city rewatch is making me understand why i disliked charlotte so much— mara (@pjmzwithfun) April 2, 2024
Me rewatching Sex and the City and getting ready to be insufferable when Carrie mentions she gets paid $4 a word pic.twitter.com/3u5EDu4IDa— Alex Gonzalez (@alexgwriter) April 4, 2024
Of course, for lots of people it was their first time watching it and they had lots thoughts on it as well:
starting sex and the city for the first time and yea I get it now— JON ARO (@Liljonaro) April 4, 2024
So I started watching #SexAndTheCity and it was different than I expected. Messy and wild but I like it. Carrie is so charming.— liz (@lilaccinema) April 4, 2024
watching sex and the city on netflix and idk you guys carrie seems really problematic— emily (@jenjoliesoscar) April 1, 2024
just started watching sex and the city for the first time and i didn’t realize that big is like a character through the WHOLE thing???????— Camber (@cambermc) April 1, 2024
Watching Sex & The City for the first time and y'all were right. Big did not like Carrie right from the beginning 😭 oh lawd this ga hurt— Chalant (@OnlyHanz_) April 3, 2024
I’m watching Sex and the City & basically they tryna show us dating doesn’t get better after your 20’s lol 😒— M. 🤍 (@cvhivh_) April 4, 2024
Started watching Sex and the City and this shit is going to change me forever I can feel it— Evelyn Fonseca (@Ev_Fonsy) April 4, 2024
how exciting that a young person gets to discover sex and the city for the first time. the glamorous journey they are about to embark on that many of us once took. and I mean look at me now (insane, completely out of touch, blinded by the idea of love, great coats)— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) April 1, 2024
However, for some people the discourse around the show has been a stark reminder to them that the show — particularly for Gen Z'ers — is a look back at an entirely different time period:
Just read that #SexAndTheCity is a quote-unquote “period piece” and now I wish to exit this world like Lexi Featherston: pic.twitter.com/YX4AosRAbM— Hunter Grayson (@lethallyfab) April 3, 2024
people referring to Sex and the City as a period piece pic.twitter.com/ilSdvIT8oZ— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) April 3, 2024
We do not need big think pieces and extra discourse on Sex And The City.— Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) April 1, 2024
It was on air from 1998 to 2004.
It was different times.
We know that.
Just watch it, enjoy some of the laughs and fashions. pic.twitter.com/vDZKTiocQw