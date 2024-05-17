    'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 9 Queens Took A "Drag Race" Trivia Quiz, And The Results Are Absolutely Hilarious

    Baby, you can't stump these dolls.

    by Brian Galindo, Joseph Longo, Vicki Chen

    Hey, kitty girls! Now, if you're wondering why there is a feeling of eleganza extravaganza in the air, it's because Mama Ru has brought back her girls for an all-new, sickening season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

    Person in green outfit with flowing fabric poses for RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race All Stars poster. New season date announced
    And if y'all wanted a twist, well, we're getting one! In addition to competing for the crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, the All Stars 9 divas are also playing to win $200K for their favorite charity.

    So, along with having charisma, uniqueness...

    ...nerve, and talent, these queens also have huge hearts!!!

    A celebration is in order. So, we invited the entire All Stars 9 cast to the BuzzFeed studio to play Drag Race trivia ahead of the season's premiere.

    Which of these glamorous ladies isn't just resting on pretty and actually knows her Drag Race HERstory?

    A group of drag queens, including BenDeLaCreme, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N. Closet, Kim Chi, and Miz Cracker, pose for a photo while looking at their phones
    Well, watch the video to find out:

    Do you want to find out which of these fabulous queens will snatch the crown and win $200K for their favorite charity? Then make sure to catch Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, streaming on Fridays on Paramount+.

    Promotional graphic for &quot;RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race All Stars&quot; featuring drag queens in elaborate costumes against a blue background
