Guess who's back in the house? Heels click-clackin' about! Why it's Mother Ru and she's bringing us a brand new season of RuPaul's Drag Race!!!
And what better way to celebrate the return of our favorite show then having the fabulous and the sickening queens of Season 16 come down to BuzzFeed to pay us a visit.
Along with gracing us with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent...
...the queens also came to play some rounds of our classic — and always just slightly shady — game of superlatives: "Who’s Who?"
Are you ready to find out which Season 16 queen is most likely be the first to pull out a tape measure if someone said they had a 40-inch human unit? Or which queen is most likely to be called out by her fellow queens in Untucked for not being truthful in front of Ru and the judges? Well then you need watch the video below:
And you can catch these fierce queens on RuPaul's Drag Race every Friday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.