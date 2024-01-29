15.

"I'd been talking to a doctor for a few weeks, and he invited me over to hang out one day. He lived in a really nice gated apartment complex, and when I walked into his place, I immediately started my plan on how to politely GTFO. This man had one barstool, a futon for a couch, a TV stand with a TV, an Xbox, and that was it! I could see into the bedroom, and it was just a boxspring and a mattress. He jokingly was like, 'Haha, I know this place makes me look like a serial killer, but I'm just not home enough to decorate more.' Cool story, bro. But I've seen this movie before! I'm out!"