    "'Friends' Is Just Stupid And Unfunny": 18 TV Shows People Said They Will Never Watch No Matter How Good Everyone Says They Are

    "Why would I ever watch Grey's Anatomy when I can rewatch Scrubs over and over again?"

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have TV shows that we just absolutely love and end up telling everyone in our lives that they need to watch it. Last year, that was me with Andor. BTW, you neeeeeeeed to watch Andor!!!

    Screenshot from &quot;Andor&quot;
    Lucasfilm/Disney+

    Of course, there are other times when it seems like EVERYONE is watching and obsessed with a TV show and, for some reason, you just don't understand why and can't even get into it. Well, that's what Reddit user Cookie_Bear39 wanted to know when they recently asked: "What TV show will you never watch no matter how many times people say how good it is?"

    Screenshot from &quot;Squid Game&quot;
    Noh Juhan / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    FTR: I really, really liked Squid Game. But I know it's not everyone's cup of tea. 

    Well, the thread got over 10k comments from people who never watched and have no intention of watching some of the most popular TV shows ever. Below are the top and most often said shows:

    1. "The Office. Sorry, but it’s true. Everyone tells me to look up the 'funniest clips,' but the 'funniest clips' are just so un-f'ing funny that I’ll probably never watch it. If that’s the best of the show, I’d hate to see the worst."

    The cast of &quot;The Office&quot;
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Midnite_St0rm

    "I've often seen it said by fans of the show that lines and scenes taken out of context make the show look like the lamest shit ever. A lot of the humor is actually really clever, but it does take a bit of commitment to warm up to it."

    mid_dick_energy

    2. "Friends."

    The cast of &quot;Friends&quot;
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Scullyitzme

    "I've seen a few episodes with friends, but I don't like it. I didn't like it more when they had to tell me the history before watching an episode; it was from the third or fourth season. Their reason was I wouldn't get what was happening. I honestly didn't care if I got it."

    britlor

    "It is just stupid and unfunny."

    emptybucketpenis

    "I hated Friends when it was airing, I can’t believe it made a comeback and found a new audience."

    jbenze

    3. "The Bachelor or any TV show like that. Some of them were kinda funny in the '90s, but now they are horrible."

    The cast of &quot;The Bachelor
    Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

    ZScott3564

    "My wife has watched The Bachelor shows pretty regularly for years, so I'm really familiar with the format, and I can't stand any of them.

    We watched The Golden Bachelor, and I thought it was really touching and cute. Excited to watch the next one. I'm just hoping they don't bastardize the hopes of those sweet old people with standard Bachelor drama."

    MongoBongoTown

    4. "This Is Us."

    Screenshot from &quot;This Is Us&quot;
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    trollinhard2

    "Is that the show that everyone is like, 'It’s really good, and every episode makes you cry!'"

    dabunny21689

    "They try for that, but it just ends up being so emotionally manipulative and drawn out. They can never just quickly tell a story because they try to wring out every single emotion from it, usually the sad emotions."

    cheezesandwiches

    5. "Succession, I don’t want to watch rich people being shitty."

    The cast of &quot;Succession&quot;
    Photograph by Courtesy of HBO

    GoRangers5

    "I tried watching it and barely got through a few episodes before getting irrationally angry. Reminded me of a certain wealthy family in real life that directly impacts most of us, and I couldn't take it."

    br0b1wan

    "It's quite explicitly inspired by that family!"

    mid_dic_energy

    6. "Anything Kardashians-related."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Kardashians&quot;
    Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

    blackeyzblue

    "What's odd is I've never heard someone say the show is good. Even the people who have watched every episode for the last decade all complain about how stupid it is."

    joedotphp

    "TBF, I don't think I've ever heard anyone saying unironically they like the Kardashians...but I'm sure that deep down a lot of people secretly watch it, otherwise it wouldn't have so many seasons."

    queenliz2fr

    7. "Breaking Bad, and I don't know why — I bet it's great. I've really just got no want to watch it."

    Screenshot from &quot;Breaking Bad&quot;
    Amc / Â©AMC / courtesy Everett Collection

    flamingeasybakeoven

    "I had no interest, either, but I decided to throw the first episode on one day and was immediately hooked. It is a whole lot better than it should be."

    TheMightyEagle4

    8. "The Big Bang Theory."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Big Bang Theory&quot;
    Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

    vinylectric

    "It is literally a show made for non-nerd viewers to laugh at the non-nerd writers' caricature of nerds."

    SuigenYukiouji

    "I’ve heard it been described as the entire show is basically seen from the viewpoint of the hot blonde neighbor. She’s the only ‘cool, non-nerdy’ one, and she’s what the average viewer can relate to."

    vinylectric

    9. "Sex and the City."

    Screenshot from &quot;Sex and the City&quot;
    Getty Images/ HBO

    Mcshiggs

    "You are very lucky. For way too long, I loved that show. I tried watching it again not too long ago, and I’m like, Why the f did I love this garbage?"

    Switchbladekitten

    "It hasn't aged well. If you missed the phenomenon of it in the early '00s, there's no point watching it now. Lots of better single ladies in NYC being single shows out there."

    mid_dick_energy

    10. "Grey's Anatomy."

    The cast of &quot;Grey&#x27;s Anatomy&quot;
    Frank Ockenfels / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Usual_Wafer_4981

    "Why would I ever watch Grey's Anatomy when I can rewatch Scrubs over and over again?"

    ashleylibby

    "Yeah, I had to stop watching during the first season. The only accurate depiction is everyone sleeping together."

    Lala5789880

    11. "Any show beginning with 'The Real Housewives of…'"

    The Real Housewives reunion special
    Nicole Weingart / ©Bravo / courtesy Everett Collection

    UnicornSpark1es

    "Those shows are, in fact, hot garbage. I find them endlessly entertaining, but they’re trash, lol."

    RosariaRain

    12. "The Handmaid's Tale. I like horror, but f*** that. Too real. Made it one episode."

    Screenshot of &quot;The Handmaid&#x27;s Tale&quot;
    Hulu / Â©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    HomerEyedMonad

    "Good choice. The Handmaid's Tale is just way too disturbing. I had to stop watching it because it was making me depressed."

    Significant-Truth828

    13. "Supernatural. I hear people rave about it, but at this point, I just cannot invest the time and energy to get through 15 seasons and 327 episodes."

    Screenshot from &quot;Supernatural&quot;
    Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

    wheresmychin

    "If you can commit to five seasons, you’ve really seen the other 10. The first five seasons are what people rave about. The other 10 seasons are the epitome of guilty pleasure CW television."

    dabunny21689

    14. "The Walking Dead. All zombie stories are the same. I watched about five episodes back in the day, and I was bored out of my mind."

    &quot;The Walking Dead&quot;
    AMC

    PhillipLlerenas

    "Did you ever see that one where the main character has to make a difficult decision, which led to them being attacked by zombies, which they barely escaped from? Also, there was a simmering conflict between two members of the group. That was a good one."

    HalfManHalfManatee

    15. "Yellowstone."

    Screenshot from &quot;Yellowstone&quot;
    Paramount/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    Primary-Lobster-1591

    "People tell me Yellowstone is good, and I’m like, 'Thanks, but I’m not a 55-year-old conservative.'"

    datboiofculture

    "I hate watched a few seasons because my friends all wanted me to. It sucks. I hate every single character, and they all deserve every terrible thing that happens to them."

    organicginger36

    16. "The Bear. I'm a chef by trade, and while it was hot, no one would shut up about it to me. The thing about TV like that for me, is that it's just so triggering. That shit is real, and it is emotionally scarring. I've got some deep wounds from working in the professional kitchen for so long, especially as the leader."

    Screenshot from &quot;The Bear&quot;
    Hulu/FX / courtesy Everett Collection

    MariachiArchery

    "Same here. Years ago, I used to work as a line cook at various restaurants. Just watching a single 20-second clip was enough to make me feel just as stressed and angry and panicked as those nights when I'd be working the kitchen on my own while the servers submitted ticket, after ticket, after ticket, after ticket."

    mc_hammerandsickle

    17. "Game of Thrones, heard the last season was shit, and I barely got through the first episode, so probably [will] never watch it fully."

    Screenshot from &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;
    Photograph by Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

    cjmusic6969

    "Last season was shit, but I don't regret watching the show in the slightest. The first few seasons are truly, genuinely the greatest TV of all time."

    bootyholebrown69

    "As a big fan of the show, I’d say that the first five seasons are amazing. Season 6 is where everything starts going downhill very quickly. As bad as the last season is, I agree that I don’t regret watching the show in the slightest."

    dzogchenism

    18. And lastly: "Tiger King."

    Screenshot from &quot;Tiger King&quot;
    Netflix/ Courtesy Everett Collection

    onety_one_son

    "If you didn’t watch it in March 2020, there’s no reason to now."

    charleychaplinman21

    "Yeah, the chaos and shit show that was Tiger King somehow managed to mirror how the world felt at that moment. And it simultaneously took my mind off of the shutdown somehow. I'd never rewatch it."

    HoaryPuffleg

    You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Dear David, based on the viral ghost story, is now in theaters and on digital. Watch it now!

    Dear David Movie