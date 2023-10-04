We all have TV shows that we just absolutely love and end up telling everyone in our lives that they need to watch it. Last year, that was me with Andor. BTW, you neeeeeeeed to watch Andor!!!
Of course, there are other times when it seems like EVERYONE is watching and obsessed with a TV show and, for some reason, you just don't understand why and can't even get into it. Well, that's what Reddit user Cookie_Bear39 wanted to know when they recently asked: "What TV show will you never watch no matter how many times people say how good it is?"
Well, the thread got over 10k comments from people who never watched and have no intention of watching some of the most popular TV shows ever. Below are the top and most often said shows:
1. "The Office. Sorry, but it’s true. Everyone tells me to look up the 'funniest clips,' but the 'funniest clips' are just so un-f'ing funny that I’ll probably never watch it. If that’s the best of the show, I’d hate to see the worst."
2. "Friends."
3. "The Bachelor or any TV show like that. Some of them were kinda funny in the '90s, but now they are horrible."
6. "Anything Kardashians-related."
7. "Breaking Bad, and I don't know why — I bet it's great. I've really just got no want to watch it."
8. "The Big Bang Theory."
9. "Sex and the City."
10. "Grey's Anatomy."
11. "Any show beginning with 'The Real Housewives of…'"
12. "The Handmaid's Tale. I like horror, but f*** that. Too real. Made it one episode."
13. "Supernatural. I hear people rave about it, but at this point, I just cannot invest the time and energy to get through 15 seasons and 327 episodes."
14. "The Walking Dead. All zombie stories are the same. I watched about five episodes back in the day, and I was bored out of my mind."
15. "Yellowstone."
16. "The Bear. I'm a chef by trade, and while it was hot, no one would shut up about it to me. The thing about TV like that for me, is that it's just so triggering. That shit is real, and it is emotionally scarring. I've got some deep wounds from working in the professional kitchen for so long, especially as the leader."
17. "Game of Thrones, heard the last season was shit, and I barely got through the first episode, so probably [will] never watch it fully."
18. And lastly: "Tiger King."
You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.