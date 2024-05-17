If you're a millennial, then you probably have lots of words or phrases that you no longer use because they're either outdated slang or reference things we don't do anymore. For example, "Call me after 7 p.m., when it's free" is something you probably said a lot in the early '00s when cell phone plans came with monthly talk minutes limits, but you probably haven't said it in at least 18 years.
Recently, Reddit user PuzzleheadedSwim6291 decided to revisit all those old phrases when they asked, "Millennials: What’s a phrase we'd always hear growing up that you’d never hear today? "
Well, millennials didn't disappoint, as the thread got over 9.3K responses. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated phrases that we no longer hear anymore:
1. "Be kind, rewind."
2. "[insert sister’s name], quit listening and hang up the phone!!!"
3. "'I got it!!!' When the house phone rang."
4. "Smoking or non-smoking seats?"
5. "'Tape it' in regard to recording TV shows."
6. "Get off the internet. I'm expecting an important phone call".
7. "Talk to the hand, 'cause the face ain't listening."
8. "Okay, put your pogs away, we're going to Kmart."
9. "'Bud'... 'Weis'... Er!'"
10. "You won't always have a calculator."
11. "Gotta check the want ads for jobs!"
12. "Describing the internet as an 'information superhighway.'"
13. "'You will have to write everything in cursive!' I am only 30, and apparently, they stopped teaching cursive the year below me."
14. "Up your butt and around the corner."
15. "It was the bomb!"
16. "I'm still living in a 'sike!' is still a used word world."
17. "Did you remember to print the directions to our destination?"
18. "I need to develop this roll of film."
19. "'Dude, I found my dad’s stash of Playboy magazines.' Although I live in Texas, so maybe the kids who don’t know how to use a VPN will experience that again."
20. "'Don't sit so close to the TV.' Console TVs are long gone, and modern setups basically never have your screen on the floor so sitting close really isn't much of an option anymore."
21. "'The commercials are ending!!!' Or just the simple, 'It’s back ooooooooooooooooon!!!' from your sibling as you sprint back from bathroom or kitchen for your show."
22. And lastly, "'You can't believe anything you read on the internet,' claimed my baby boomer parents before they discovered the joy of voluntarily radicalizing themselves on Facebook."
