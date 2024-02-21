3. "Cleanses. They're basically expensive and inefficient laxatives."

—westendgonzo



"Anything that claims to detox. That's what your liver and kidneys are for."



—Bad-Moon-Rising

"Juice cleanses. You're not flushing toxins out of your body by only drinking fruit and vegetable juice for a week. That isn't how human anatomy works. If you've got a liver and two kidneys, you're doing just about as much detoxification as you can."



—HeartlessValiumWhore