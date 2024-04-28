4. "Breastfeeding is natural, but it’s SO hard sometimes. I struggled with my first, but with my second it was a breeze. I stopped around 9 months with my first because my mental health took a huge hit and I was constantly an anxious mess about how much milk I was producing. Just because you get 4 ounces while pumping doesn’t mean your baby is only getting that amount when they breastfeed."

"I feel like there are a lot of gimmicks for producing milk that are absolutely not needed. I’ve done it all: exclusively pump, breastfeed, and formula feed. Fed is always best, but do what works best for you, your baby, and your mental health.

If given the chance, all kids will end up eating months-old food out of their car seats, so how you feed them in their first year won’t matter in the grand scheme of things."

—itschelseanotchels