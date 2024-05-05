12.

"I thought Independence Day was amazing the first time I saw it in theaters in my youth. Watched it again maybe a week later and already thought it had worn out all its charm and surprises. Years went by, and some of the YouTuber film critics/commentators I follow had reevaluated it as having become a bit of a classic. So, I gave it another go but still just couldn’t get into it. I don’t think it’s terrible or anything, just meh."