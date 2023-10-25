18 Funny Tweets From Non-Boomers About Their "Most Boomer Opinions"
Everyone has a very boomer opinion about something.
Whether you were raised by boomer parents, work with them, or just encounter them online, you know that boomers have opinions about EVERYTHING.
And most of those opinions are usually about everything wrong with Gen X'ers, millennials, Gen Z'ers, and the world in general.
However, sometimes those cranky opinions make good points. Here are some funny tweets (I refuse to call them X's or X whatever) of non-boomers sharing their most boomer opinions:
1.
My most boomer opinion is that we should bring back payphones.— 🏴based opossum🏴 (@CrustPunk161) October 22, 2023
2.
my most boomer opinion is that people use their damn phones too much when outside— Emily (@the_aiju) September 8, 2022
3.
what's your most Boomer opinion? mine is that distressed jeans are an absolute joke. you're paying more for less denim. enjoy your cold knees— Boots (@BootsMcGoot) December 6, 2021
4.
My most boomer opinion is that if you’re tucking in your shirt, you should be wearing a belt— unpaid drag assistant (@pinko_fag) July 9, 2023
5.
my most boomer opinion is that I truly don’t understand coffee shops that blast music when 80% of the customers r on their laptops trying to get things done— Ara Ghougassian (@araghougassian) June 9, 2022
6.
My most boomer opinion is that if you can choose out of your own free will to sleep eight hours a night and you don't then you're setting yourself up to have issues and problems that could be avoided— Woke Dracula (@RainMirage_Art) July 5, 2023
7.
Probably my most boomer opinion is that people filming themselves for social media in public all the time is incredibly lame— Alessandro Cozzi (@AleCozz1) February 9, 2023
8.
my most boomer opinion: gigs are for losing yourself in the music and dancing, not standing statically filming on your phone and screeching every time the performer makes a sudden movement— Calum Barnes (@balumcarnes) April 24, 2022
9.
My most boomer opinion is probably how much I dislike looking at menus on my phone— Benj (@benjrainwrite) September 2, 2021
10.
Second most boomer opinion is that it’s rude to leave your headphones in when talking to someone— Benj (@benjrainwrite) May 7, 2023
11.
My most boomer opinion (as far as I know) is that Rodney Dangerfield is funny— Djinn & Tonic 🇺🇦 (@HegelwCrmCheese) March 26, 2022
12.
My most boomer opinion is that it should very easy to speak to someone from a company, you shouldn't have to jump through a million automated hoops and fill our numerous useless online forms— All Watched Over By Machines of Drum and Bass (@bartlebooth45) August 19, 2023
13.
My most boomer opinion is your store should be required to provide paper bags, I barely remember my age, you expect me to remember to keep reusable grocery bags in my car— ex-Lethality Jane🌻 (@LethalityJane) July 21, 2023
14.
my most boomer opinion is that modern office 'spoken fire alarm’ systems are bad— Frightchard Cook (@cookywook) November 12, 2021
🚨 "Yes, hello, there may be a fire situation. Please evacuate, maybe. To repeat: something may be going on” 🚨
just gimme the bell, man
15.
I think my most boomer opinion is loving the Peanuts comics— Maddie (ghosts are real) (@Picklemaddierix) June 20, 2021
16.
my most boomer opinion is that i don't understand why we don't still have Greatest Hits albums. sometimes i don't want to listen to an entire Cake album, and i don't want to have to put the hits together myself! just give me one with all the hits!!!— connor clang (@connorclang) July 12, 2023
17.
My most boomer opinion is that calendared calls are dumb. Why schedule everything for “some time tomorrow”? Just pick up the phone and call! That way, it’ll happen immediately (or asap). My gen z bones die a little whenever I do this but it’s honestly a far superior way of living— Brennan Colberg (@BrennanColberg) September 13, 2023
18.
my most boomer opinion is STOP trying to be an influencer. nobody gaf what you’re doing go head and put that phone down— Becky Biggums (@beckyvenus) July 23, 2023