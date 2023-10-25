18 Funny Tweets From Non-Boomers About Their "Most Boomer Opinions"

Everyone has a very boomer opinion about something.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

Whether you were raised by boomer parents, work with them, or just encounter them online, you know that boomers have opinions about EVERYTHING.

An older man yelling at a young girl through a megaphone while she looks at her cellphone
Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

And most of those opinions are usually about everything wrong with Gen X'ers, millennials, Gen Z'ers, and the world in general.

&quot;when did i ask for your opinion&quot;
Carl Bradbury / Via giphy.com

However, sometimes those cranky opinions make good points. Here are some funny tweets (I refuse to call them X's or X whatever) of non-boomers sharing their most boomer opinions:

1.

Twitter: @CrustPunk161

2.

Twitter: @the_aiju

3.

Twitter: @BootsMcGoot
jeans with holes in them
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

4.

Twitter: @pinko_fag

5.

Twitter: @araghougassian

6.

Twitter: @RainMirage_Art

7.

Twitter: @AleCozz1
A girl doing a dance while filming it on her phone
Grinvalds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8.

Twitter: @balumcarnes

9.

Twitter: @benjrainwrite

10.

Twitter: @benjrainwrite

11.

Twitter: @HegelwCrmCheese
Closeup of Rodney Dangerfield
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

12.

Twitter: @bartlebooth45

13.

Twitter: @LethalityJane

14.

Twitter: @cookywook

15.

Twitter: @Picklemaddierix
The Peanuts gang
United Features Syndicate / ©United Features Syndicate/Courtesy Everett Collection

16.

Twitter: @connorclang

17.

Twitter: @BrennanColberg

18.

Twitter: @beckyvenus
A woman filming a video of herself
Kovaciclea / Getty Images