    Even if you're budgeting, there are probably subscription services that are 100% worth it and you wouldn't even think of cutting. Like, I am sure that if you have kids, Disney+ is a monthly subscription that is totally worth paying for.

    A hand holds a remote control in front of a TV screen displaying the Disney+ logo. The image implies watching content on the Disney+ streaming service
    I recently came across this Reddit post from a few months ago, in which user AndreLinoge55 was curious about just that when they asked: "What is a monthly subscription that is worth every penny?"

    A person holding a credit card in one hand and looking at a tablet displaying Basic, Standard, and Premium subscription plans.
    The thread got thousands of responses. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated subscriptions that people feel are worth paying for:

    1. "I use Spotify while working 8–10 hours daily, five days a week. It's the best money I’ve ever spent avoiding commercials while listening to whatever I want."

    A smartphone displays the Spotify logo beside a pair of white earphones
    "I bought the family plan so that I and all my friends can listen to music ad-free and send each other songs to listen to. I've got my two best friends, my little sister, my dad, and myself on there. Best thing I've ever subscribed to 🥰. Makes me feel really good, too, when I see them enjoying their music ad-free."

    2. "My local movie theater chain offers three movies per week for $20 per month. They also offer refillable popcorn buckets that live for, like, five months for $30. Fantastic deal."

    A family of three, with parents and a young child, happily watching a movie in a theater, holding buckets of popcorn. Other audience members are in the background
    "My wife and I have Regal Unlimited. It's $19/mo for unlimited movies at the nicest theater in town. We love it!"

    3. "My local gas station chain called Sheetz has unlimited fries for $9.99 a month. They're solid fries too."

    Sheetz sign with the text &quot;Fresh Food&quot; on top and &quot;Made to Order&quot; below the main logo
    "LMAO, I did not expect to see Sheetz at the top of this thread. I used to work at one! My coworker got this subscription, and she would get an order of fries right before her shift started, during her break, and right after she got off work since it renews like every four hours. She was going through some hardcore financial stuff, and this subscription saved her from going hungry all day for months."

    MoreDistancePlease

    4. "In the 1990s, Rolling Stone magazine offered lifetime subscriptions for $50. I got it, and I still get them for free every month. When I move, I fill out a change of address form, and they keep sending them to the new residence. Over 25 years so far."

    Six Rolling Stone magazine covers featuring Kirsten Dunst, Robert Blake, Jennifer Garner, Incubus, Pink, Britney Spears, and Mick Jagger
    "That is more than a steal!"

    5. "Respectfully speaking, if you’re going to use it, a gym membership."

    A man in a gym wearing athletic clothes works out with a dumbbell, seated on a bench, focusing on his bicep curl. The gym has various fitness equipment in the background
    "I used to spend $25 bucks a month on a gym membership. It was a chore to go, and I didn't make any real progress. Now, I spend $200 a month on a gym membership and I live at the gym — great classes, never too busy, sauna/steam room/etc. I know not everyone can spend more, but for me, it's been life-changing."

    6. "Kindle Unlimited is awesome for the wife and I. We read about 175 books per year."

    A person, viewed from above, reads an Amazon Kindle device with a full page of text. The person wears glasses and a scarf
    7. "Mealime app on my phone. It's $2.99 a month, and it has tons of meal recipes. It creates a shopping list for you and has a reminder each week to help you create your weekly menu before you go grocery shopping. It then has very effective recipes that are super easy to follow, with in-app timers to keep you on track."

    Mealime webpage headline, &quot;Meal planning made easy,&quot; with menu options for recipes, cookware, guides, and work-related resources
    8. "I have a weekly delivery of fresh vegetables from local suppliers. It’s a bit more expensive than going to a shop, but they're fresh and taste amazing. Even friends recognized that the carrots are way more intensive in taste."

    A variety of fresh vegetables including radishes, green onions, carrots, asparagus, green beans, broccoli, and zucchini, arranged in a wooden box
    "There's a farmer’s market near me, and several of the farms offer 'subscriptions' (called a CSA) [Community Supported Agriculture]. I pick up my box every week, and since there are just two of us, we have loads of veggies to eat all week. Honestly, I think it saves us money because I have so much produce (AND GREAT produce grown by fairly paid farm workers). I buy less and eat less processed foods, junk foods, and snacks because the answer is always 'check the produce drawer' instead of 'hit up the bodega' when I’m hungry and wondering what to eat."

    9. "The Great Courses. College-level lectures on a variety of topics. It's intellectually rewarding."

    Smiling person with curly hair and tattoos on their arms, wearing a striped shirt, typing on a laptop at a desk with books and a mug
    10. "Not a monthly subscription, but I love my annual Costco subscription because I love the quality of customer service and the better wages for their employees."

    Large Costco Wholesale store sign on a building with a blue sky background
    "Costco is totally worth it. They have some of the greatest deals, and it has saved me SO MUCH money over the years."

    11. "AAA can get you discounts on so much stuff. My girlfriend and I went to Disneyland and got the tickets at a big discount because of AAA."

    Exterior view of a AAA (American Automobile Association) brick building with the AAA logo and the words &quot;Car Care, Insurance, Travel&quot; displayed on the facade
    "I forget I have it sometimes, lol. It has some nice benefits."

    12. "Google Photos for me. Guaranteed storage of photos one click away is just worth not having to care and do it manually."

    Smartphone displaying the Google Photos app with blurred images in the background
    13. "Game Pass"

    Screen displaying Xbox Game Pass logo and an EA Play logo on a smartphone against a green background
    "I would cancel every television streaming service I have before I would cancel my Game Pass."

    14. "A library card! Yes, you get your library card free. However, libraries are partly funded by us paying our property taxes/city council rates. Even if you're renting, part of the landlord's mortgage goes to escrow, which pays the property taxes for your rental."

    A person pays for a stack of books at a store counter. Another customer stands nearby
    "A wise man once told me that having fun isn't hard when you've got a library card."

    15. "I bought my mom a gift subscription to the New York Times and she no longer forwards me wild stuff from websites."

    Smartphone screen displaying &quot;The New York Times&quot; with the newspaper&#x27;s logo in the background
    16. "I know I'm going to catch shit for this, but AARP really has saved me a lot on travel, insurance, and a couple of other things."

    AARP logo is displayed on a smartphone screen with a larger AARP logo in the background
    "The cost of a one-year subscription can easily be made up in a single hotel stay. Totally worth it."

    17. And lastly, "Not a monthly subscription, but $100-plus every five years for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry is the best money I’ve ever spent in terms of time saved."

    A TSA officer examines a passenger&#x27;s documents in an airport&#x27;s TSA PreCheck line, indicated by a sign that reads &quot;TSA Pre✓ Enter Here.&quot;
    "I am about three trips into getting my TSA PreCheck, and it's been delightful. Of course, we already had all these features before they took them away from us and then sold them back for the price of our personal information, but here we are."

