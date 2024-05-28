Even if you're budgeting, there are probably subscription services that are 100% worth it and you wouldn't even think of cutting. Like, I am sure that if you have kids, Disney+ is a monthly subscription that is totally worth paying for.
I recently came across this Reddit post from a few months ago, in which user AndreLinoge55 was curious about just that when they asked: "What is a monthly subscription that is worth every penny?"
The thread got thousands of responses. Below are the top, best, and most-often repeated subscriptions that people feel are worth paying for:
1. "I use Spotify while working 8–10 hours daily, five days a week. It's the best money I’ve ever spent avoiding commercials while listening to whatever I want."
2. "My local movie theater chain offers three movies per week for $20 per month. They also offer refillable popcorn buckets that live for, like, five months for $30. Fantastic deal."
3. "My local gas station chain called Sheetz has unlimited fries for $9.99 a month. They're solid fries too."
4. "In the 1990s, Rolling Stone magazine offered lifetime subscriptions for $50. I got it, and I still get them for free every month. When I move, I fill out a change of address form, and they keep sending them to the new residence. Over 25 years so far."
5. "Respectfully speaking, if you’re going to use it, a gym membership."
6. "Kindle Unlimited is awesome for the wife and I. We read about 175 books per year."
7. "Mealime app on my phone. It's $2.99 a month, and it has tons of meal recipes. It creates a shopping list for you and has a reminder each week to help you create your weekly menu before you go grocery shopping. It then has very effective recipes that are super easy to follow, with in-app timers to keep you on track."
8. "I have a weekly delivery of fresh vegetables from local suppliers. It’s a bit more expensive than going to a shop, but they're fresh and taste amazing. Even friends recognized that the carrots are way more intensive in taste."
9. "The Great Courses. College-level lectures on a variety of topics. It's intellectually rewarding."
10. "Not a monthly subscription, but I love my annual Costco subscription because I love the quality of customer service and the better wages for their employees."
11. "AAA can get you discounts on so much stuff. My girlfriend and I went to Disneyland and got the tickets at a big discount because of AAA."
12. "Google Photos for me. Guaranteed storage of photos one click away is just worth not having to care and do it manually."
13. "Game Pass"
14. "A library card! Yes, you get your library card free. However, libraries are partly funded by us paying our property taxes/city council rates. Even if you're renting, part of the landlord's mortgage goes to escrow, which pays the property taxes for your rental."
15. "I bought my mom a gift subscription to the New York Times and she no longer forwards me wild stuff from websites."
16. "I know I'm going to catch shit for this, but AARP really has saved me a lot on travel, insurance, and a couple of other things."
17. And lastly, "Not a monthly subscription, but $100-plus every five years for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry is the best money I’ve ever spent in terms of time saved."
You can read the original thread on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.