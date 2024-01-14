Skip To Content
    22 Foods That Millennials Immediately Think Of When They About The '90s

    FYI: Don't read this on an empty stomach.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all have nostalgic foods that when we eat them or think about them they immediately transport us back to a certain time and place. For example, when I think of Quiznos, I'm immediately transported back to the early '00s — and I can practically taste the raspberry chipotle sauce (which I was addicted to) that I'd ask for on my toasted turkey sub.

    Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

    And recently, Reddit user u8miladoo touched upon that very subject when they asked The '90s subreddit: "What Food first comes to your mind when you think of the '90s?"

    edixonki/ Betty Crocker / Via youtube.com

    Well, lots of millennials chimed in with the foods that they first think about when it comes to that decade. Below are the top and best responses:

    1. "Taco Bell. I don't even know why exactly...'90s Taco Bell was just amazing."

    taco bell in the 90s
    Ullstein Bild / ullstein bild via Getty Images

    moonbunnychan

    "'¡Yo quiero Taco Bell!' is still the only sentence I know in Spanish."

    feNdINecky

    "They’ve removed so many of the classics! My personal favorite was the Double Decker Taco. I ate there with my wife not too long ago and was surprised at how trimmed down the menu is now."

    Generny2001

    2. "Lunchables"

    someone eating lunchables with a kool-aid juice box
    Ralf-finn Hestoft / Corbis via Getty Images

    sjm26b

    "There was one that had summer sausage and mozzarella and I ate all the time in high school."

    Deer-in-Motion

    "Still buy them due to nostalgia. The nachos were amazing."

    Whip_me_grandma

    3. "Viennetta ice cream cakes."

    Breyers

    ImmediateBug2

    "The commercials had me convinced this was for rich people."
    shabamboozaled

    4. "That square school lunch pizza."

    Heather Pollauf / Via Twitter: @Heather_Pollauf

    Maximum_Bat_2566

    "The breakfast pizza was so good."

    UpgrayeDD405

    "It’s still around and it’s just as good as it was back then."

    tigerdrummer

    5. "Shark Bites! Those white opaque ones were the best!!!"

    bag of gummies open
    u/tribalstrike75 / Via reddit.com

    ILookLikeAFoot

    "My first thought was Shark Bites. The white ones 🤤."

    hig789

    6. "Dunkaroos"

    Betty Crocker

    mem1003

    "Yeah the ORIGINAL. The current ones are NOT the same."

    FO-I-Am-A-Time-God

    7. "SnackWell's."

    boxes of the small cookies
    SnackWell's / Via youtube.com

    the_last_pineapple

    "Raise your hand if you used to scarf down a whole box because hey they’re fat free so they must be good for you… 🥴 The low fat/no fat craze was so '90s."

    qplanetarium


    8. "The personal pan Pizza Hut pizzas from Book It! Or like, the whole experience of a Book It! pizza party."

    kid eating a personal pizza
    Book It/ Pizza Hut / Via youtube.com

    ProudPatriot07

    "Those Book It! pan pizzas were like real life Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Tickets."

    Hownowbrowncow8it

    "I got a lot of pizzas through the reading program, but also at the end of it, the class got to take a field trip to the local Pizza Hut and eat pizza (it was before it opened to regular customers, so kind of a late morning thing). We ate a lot of pizza, but also put so many coins in the jukebox and bought so much crap from those sticker/toy machines for a quarter or fifty cents."

    ProudPatriot07

    9. "3D Doritos"

    Frito-Lay / Via youtube.com

    kickyekunt

    "Yes! The green Jalapeño Cheddar bag!"

    AndrewBicseyMusic

    10. "My mom used to buy these sour cream and onion flavored crackers that were shaped like ducks. I think they were called Quackers — which is so stupid, but they were so delicious."

    Nabisco / Via youtube.com

    TacoBetty

    "Whoa, this jogged something deep!"

    user287449

    "Oh, I loved Quackers!!!"
    krissym99

    11. "Bagel Bites. PIIIIZZZAAAAAA! In the mornin,' pizza in the evenin,' pizza at supper time!"

    Kraft Heinz / Via youtube.com

    user-name-1985

    When pizza’s on a bagel, you can have pizza ANYTIME

    Tigerpride84

    "Guaranteed third-degree mouth burn. Hurt sooo good."

    Jahndala

    12. "Kudos granola bars."

    variety pack of the bars with m&amp;amp;m&#x27;s and snickers
    /Nate22212 / Via reddit.com

    Outrageous_Ad_4388

    "I can smell this comment for some reason. They had a unique smell."

    ManChestHairUnited_

    "These were my breakfast every morning. I think my mom thought they were healthy? Lol."

    ClementineGreen

    13. "Wendy’s and their whole yellow aesthetic. Yellow cups, yellow fry containers."

    u/Jeffrey_Strange / Via reddit.com

    Music_City_Madman

    14. "Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust pizza. They found another place to hide more cheese."

    Edenexposed / Getty Images

    itsagoodtime

    "Yes, I remember Stuffed Crust debuting with the Casper the movie promo in 1995."

    SignalNovel1194

    15. "McDonald’s Arch Deluxe — 'The burger with the grown-up taste' — which is known for being one of McDonald’s biggest commercial flops, but I loved it! Even as a child. The sourdough bun and the tangy sauce were just delicious."

    McDonald's / Via youtube.com

    lord-of-shalott

    "Arch Deluxe. Best burger they ever made."

    DaisyDuckens


    16. "Toaster Strudel"

    a box of the blueberry filled strudel
    Memoriesarecaptured / Getty Images

    Hibernating_Vixen

    "Ugh. Toaster Strudel was so good."

    PrestigiousDemand471

    "My brother and I thought we had finally made it when we got those instead of Pop-Tarts."

    Hibernating_Vixen


    17. "Mine is that Shake N' Bake chicken. The commercial was those two middle-aged ladies shaking and baking chicken. My single mom was sold, and it was in the weekly rotation."

    Mostly Funny Videos/ Kraft / Via youtube.com

    SiggyLuvs

    "I'm mid 30s and shake 'n bake pork chops is still by b-day dinner pick."

    SaladAndEggs

    18. "Vanilla cake doughnuts from Burger King."

    Michael Smith / Getty Images

    he-apostle

    "This is a great answer, totally forgot about these."

    Neon_1984

    19. "Fruit by the Foot"

    a rolled out fruit by the foot landing on the box
    Retropond/ General Mills / Via youtube.com

    UpgrayeDD405

    "When you pulled this out of your lunch pale even your Enemies became your friends."

    Whip_me_grandma

    20. "Olestra chips. You know, the ones that made you get diarrhea? Never personally had them, but I remember the hoopla."

    John T. Barr / Getty Images

    Kittypie75

    "Wow! chips were the brand that I remember with Olestra. I mean, they weren't wrong. They definitely will make you say, 'Wow!'"

    Wandern1000

    21. "Stouffer's French Bread Pizza"

    target.com

    lupinegrey

    "Oof, they were good, and also took a layer off flesh off the roof of my mouth every time."

    spooky_upstairs

    “Yes I’d like to ingest hot lava, please!”

    _high_plainsdrifter

    22. And finally, "Kid Cuisine! No matter what I did, my mac and cheese was always ice cold in the middle."

    the tag line, good food that&#x27;s good fun
    Nostalgia Cat / Via youtube.com

    Lollie39

    "And the brownie turned into a brick while you attempted to cook it enough the heat the macaroni."

    FO-I-Am-A-Time-God

    "Omg, I was raised on kid cuisine. Did your parents make you eat the veggies before anything else?"

    Ok-Ad-9820

    You can read the original thread over on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.