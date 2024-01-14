We all have nostalgic foods that when we eat them or think about them they immediately transport us back to a certain time and place. For example, when I think of Quiznos, I'm immediately transported back to the early '00s — and I can practically taste the raspberry chipotle sauce (which I was addicted to) that I'd ask for on my toasted turkey sub.
Well, lots of millennials chimed in with the foods that they first think about when it comes to that decade. Below are the top and best responses:
1. "Taco Bell. I don't even know why exactly...'90s Taco Bell was just amazing."
2. "Lunchables"
3. "Viennetta ice cream cakes."
4. "That square school lunch pizza."
5. "Shark Bites! Those white opaque ones were the best!!!"
6. "Dunkaroos"
7. "SnackWell's."
8. "The personal pan Pizza Hut pizzas from Book It! Or like, the whole experience of a Book It! pizza party."
9. "3D Doritos"
10. "My mom used to buy these sour cream and onion flavored crackers that were shaped like ducks. I think they were called Quackers — which is so stupid, but they were so delicious."
11. "Bagel Bites. PIIIIZZZAAAAAA! In the mornin,' pizza in the evenin,' pizza at supper time!"
12. "Kudos granola bars."
13. "Wendy’s and their whole yellow aesthetic. Yellow cups, yellow fry containers."
14. "Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust pizza. They found another place to hide more cheese."
15. "McDonald’s Arch Deluxe — 'The burger with the grown-up taste' — which is known for being one of McDonald’s biggest commercial flops, but I loved it! Even as a child. The sourdough bun and the tangy sauce were just delicious."
16. "Toaster Strudel"
17. "Mine is that Shake N' Bake chicken. The commercial was those two middle-aged ladies shaking and baking chicken. My single mom was sold, and it was in the weekly rotation."
18. "Vanilla cake doughnuts from Burger King."
19. "Fruit by the Foot"
20. "Olestra chips. You know, the ones that made you get diarrhea? Never personally had them, but I remember the hoopla."
21. "Stouffer's French Bread Pizza"
22. And finally, "Kid Cuisine! No matter what I did, my mac and cheese was always ice cold in the middle."
You can read the original thread over on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.