9.

In 1960, Psycho changed how people watched movies in theaters — and it's how we watch them today. Before 1960, it was common for people to buy a ticket and drop into a theater at any point during a movie. Movies played on loops repeatedly, so if you only caught the last half-hour of a movie, you would just stay in your seat and wait for it to play again so you could watch what you missed. Directors and studios hated that, but it's how people were used to going to the movies. However, that posed a problem for