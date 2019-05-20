In "Sickening News": Maisie Williams Will Be The First Guest Judge For "RuPaul's Drag Race UK"

Hey Kitty Girls, just in case you didn't know, everyone's favorite reality drag competition show, RuPaul's Drag Race, is headed across the pond and doing a long-rumored UK edition of the show.
Joining Mama Ru will be Michelle Visage, of course! And honestly, could there be a show without her critiques?!
While Alan Carr and Graham Norton round out the cast as the other two judges on the panel.
And that was all we knew about the show...well, until today!
Early this morning, riding high on the Game of Thrones finale buzz, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's official Instagram announced that Maisie Williams will be one of the first guest judges on the show!
And Maisie is excited to be joining the iconic judges table, saying:
What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.