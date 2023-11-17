Rewind·Posted on Nov 17, 202327 Pictures Of Things That Were In Your Parents' House In The '90s, And That You Probably Haven't Thought About In 20 YearsSponge-painted walls still haunt my dreams.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Burgundy and Hunter Green bedsheets, pillow sheets, and matching duvet that your parents had on their bed: Lotus Road Vintage / Via etsy.com, funkyfloralco / Via etsy.com 2. A tapestry blanket that decorated the couch or the bed in the guest bedroom: Acacia513 / Via etsy.com 3. The rarely-used Campbell's Soup thermos that you saw every time you opened the kitchen cabinet: SEWolfTreasures / Via etsy.com 4. And Mrs. Dash, which you also saw every time you opened the kitchen cabinet, and also never saw anyone use (it was the '90s so every family had one of these because everyone was ~avoiding~ salt!). ewjxn / Via youtube.com 5. Softsoap hand soap with the animals on the packaging that was in every bathroom: u/toothlessfluff / Via reddit.com 6. And a window valance in the bathroom — which got gross because of the humidity with time: Jena Ardell / Getty Images 7. A Rubbermaid laundry basket that your parents had since before you were born and was indestructible: heckamom / Via etsy.com 8. Country Goose kitchen decorations, like this cookie jar that sat front and center on the counter: ebay.com 9. And, of course, the matching Country Goose glasses: ebay.com 10. Decorative olive oil and vinegar bottles infused with random things that your mom decorated the kitchen with but NEVER used: Hmproudlove / Getty Images 11. Either a fridge magnet, a print, or resin 3D wall piece of the cherub angels in the Sistine Chapel by Michelangelo: Fine Art Photographic / Corbis via Getty Images 12. Wall-to-wall carpet in either gray, taupe, or some dusty pastel color: H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images 13. A "fancy" acrylic or ceramic tissue box (which was usually placed in a guest bathroom or in your parents' bedroom): TheIntrovertedCat / Via etsy.com 14. Glade Potpourri Spray... ebay.com 15. ...and Carpet & Room deodorizer that smelled like a sickly old perfume and chemicals: ebay.com 16. A decorative potpourri bowl somewhere in the house that had been there forever and didn't even smell like anything anymore: © Daniela White Images / Getty Images 17. Sponge-painted walls that either you or your mom did that came out with varying results: Corri Seizinger / Getty Images/iStockphoto 18. Decorative Border wallpaper in basically every room: LostMineGoods / Via etsy.com 19. Fake ferns that were placed on high shelves or upper kitchen cabinets and just collected dust: SmartSquirrel / Via etsy.com 20. Gel candles that were usually in the bathroom and were NEVER lit and did nothing but collect dust that could NEVER be cleaned off: u/alex-yr / Via reddit.com 21. And Home Interiors candles that smelled sugary and came in what looked like jelly jars: mercari.com 22. One or two pieces of celestial decor and accessories that found their way into your parents' home because it was all the rage: TheTatteredShelf / Via etsy.com 23. Halogen torchiere floor lamps that would heat up so hot, you couldn't even touch the upper part of it: u/vtgelecdude2003 / Via reddit.com 24. Large CD towers that displayed your parents' collection: amazon.com 25. The ~fancy~ TV armoire in the living room or family room so that when guests came over, you could hide the TV set (but your family never actually did): chairish.com 26. Giant computer desks that took up a lot of space and came with all sorts of cubbies: denver.craigslist.org 27. And lastly, the extra long handset cord that was attached to the wall phone in the kitchen and that you could almost go anywhere in the house with: ebay.com