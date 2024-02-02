13.

"One thing I’ve found interesting from younger generations recently was the idea that boomers have always been old and have always been in power politically. Like, I’ve heard people talk about events in the '70s and '80s under the assumption that it was the boomers who controlled everything (or even back to the' 60s). Even something like Watergate was supposedly with boomers in charge. When in reality it was the World War II, Greatest Generation like Reagan (and silent generation) who dominated politically from the '60s until the '90s (and there were a ton of politicians from those generations that stuck around forever)."