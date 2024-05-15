Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Munch’s Make Believe Band is going the way of DZ Discovery Zone.
I gotta give respect to you at least acknowledging. You are a stand up guy Charles. This is is upsetting news as this is what I think is the most unique part of this establishment, but I also understand cost and just innovation to the future.— Sponge (@JustRunge) May 13, 2024
Being truamtized by the chuck e cheese animatronics is a childhood rite of passage. I'm devastated https://t.co/C51PWQo2Wv— Hey, it's Elle! 🍉🇵🇸 🔜 Preorder EVELYN & AVERY (@boxfulthoughts) May 15, 2024
the kids have nothing left 💔💔💔💔💔— ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) May 15, 2024
Those Friday nights as a kid were memorable. It was like going to Six Flags when my parents took us Chuck E. Cheese. Super fun. https://t.co/nRVae3IQ92— Gone Fishing (@CanopyLife2) May 15, 2024
I used to go to Chuck E. Cheese on my birthdays (example 13th b day) and now I won’t ever want to hold a birthday there again because the animatronics are gone. Sometimes I go with family and I look at where it used to be and it’s just soulless. Bring them back.— ATM (@AidenTmello) May 14, 2024