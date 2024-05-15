    Chuck E. Cheese Is Removing All Of Its Animatronics By The End Of This Year

    Munch’s Make Believe Band is going the way of DZ Discovery Zone.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you grew up in the '80s, '90s, or '00s, then you probably have very fond memories of going to Chuck E. Cheese's to celebrate birthday parties or because your parents took you as a treat.

    Exterior view of Chuck E. Cheese&#x27;s restaurant facade with brand logo
    Mark Schiefelbein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Now, a huge part of going to Chuck E. Cheese — other than winning tickets to turn in for a prize — was watching Munch's Make Believe Band.

    Animatronic band with various characters performing on a stage
    Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The animatronic band, which was always just a little creepy, was comprised of Chuck E. Cheese, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, Pasqually the Chef, and Helen Henny. They would perform a few original songs, but most importantly, if you were there for a birthday party, the "Birthday Star" song.

    Animatronic band with wolf, cheerleader, gorilla, dog, and lion performing on stage at a family entertainment center
    Smith Collection / Gado via Getty Images

    Now, if you don't have kids or just haven't been to a Chuck E. Cheese in over a decade, then you might not know that they have made a lot of changes over the years, including removing the iconic tokens and tickets in favor of reloadable cards. But, one change they have been doing slowly is removing the animatronics from some of their locations.

    Chuck E. Cheese mascot statue in a red car inside the play area, surrounded by arcade games and prize counter
    Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

    Well, in a recent interview with the New York Times, Chuck E. Cheese's chief executive, David McKillips, announced they would be removing all the animatronics from every location (except two) by the end of this year in what he described as the company's "most aggressive transformation."

    Chuck E. Cheese mascot in a purple shirt stands in foreground with animatronic band in background inside the venue
    Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    McKillips attributes the changes to kids wanting to play more with screen-based entertainment. The animatronics are going to be replaced with a band playing on a giant screen and a digital dance floor.

    Child plays on a dance floor with animated characters at a themed entertainment venue
    Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    The official Chuck E. Cheese X/Twitter account (no, they don't have a blue checkmark because Chuck isn't about to give his money to ****) also tweeted out the NYT story announcing the news and asking people to share their memories. Of course, people had a lot to say:

    Tweet from Chuck E. Cheese emphasizing the joy of play and inviting memories with Munch&#x27;s Make Believe Band
    Twitter: @ChuckECheese

    Twitter: @JustRunge

    Being truamtized by the chuck e cheese animatronics is a childhood rite of passage. I'm devastated https://t.co/C51PWQo2Wv

    — Hey, it's Elle! 🍉🇵🇸 🔜 Preorder EVELYN & AVERY (@boxfulthoughts) May 15, 2024
    Twitter: @boxfulthoughts

    Twitter: @ladidaix

    Those Friday nights as a kid were memorable. It was like going to Six Flags when my parents took us Chuck E. Cheese. Super fun. https://t.co/nRVae3IQ92

    — Gone Fishing (@CanopyLife2) May 15, 2024
    Twitter: @CanopyLife2

    Twitter: @AidenTmello

    RIP, Chuck E. Cheese, and friends you're going to the big DZ Discovery Zone in the sky. But, you will forever live in the memories of Gen X'ers, millennials, and Gen Z'ers.

    Animated band characters on stage at Chuck E. Cheese&#x27;s, with Chuck E. at center and others playing instruments
    Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images