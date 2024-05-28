Trending badgeTrendingRewind·Posted 6 hours ago29 Things Literally Every Single Millennial Had In Their Parents' House Growing Up In The '90sSomewhere, there are dusty seashell decorative handsoaps that have been in the same bowl in the same spot in a guest bathroom since the first Clinton administration.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Jars of spices that were clearly from the '80s or possibly '70s: HowFastTimeFlies / Via etsy.com 2. The Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book, which stood out from the other cookbooks in the kitchen because of its red gingham cover: Sunflowermom / Via etsy.com 3. The colorful plastic sword cocktail picks, which you'd end up grabbing a few of from the kitchen so you could play with them: Wowagoga / Via amazon.com 4. "Fat Italian chef" kitchen decor, like, cookie jars: handrolledvintage / Via etsy.com 5. And decorative plates: FromTheSeller / Via etsy.com 6. Vinyl Disney placemats that would eventually, sadly, start fading from so much use: Sweetemotionvintage / Via etsy.com 7. The baskets with the built-in cloth linings that were a pain to clean if you used them as a breadbasket: WoodChopTreasures / Via etsy.com 8. Magnetic star and moon sculptures that were seriously entertaining to play with...well, at for 10 minutes, anyhow: Rhode Island Novelty / Via amazon.com 9. And the Newtons Cradle, which would get tangled if you pulled the balls back too far: QLKUNLA / Via amazon.com 10. Yankee Candles, which could overwhelm the room with its scent by just lifting the jar off it: LVPinkPeacock / Via etsy.com 11. The stacks of newspapers that lived in the garage or laundry room and were either waiting to be recycled or reused for something in the house: Jill Ferry Photography / Getty Images 12. Decorative tins that either were used for display or used in cabinets to help store little knick-knacks: VintageBettyLuke / Via etsy.com 13. Campell's Kids mugs that weren't just great for soup, but also for hot cocoa with marshmallows: sugarplumq / Via ebay.com 14. Chunky serving plates that were handpainted (sometimes by a friend or loved one) and looked like a 8-year-old did it: tomsbasement / Via etsy.com 15. The Beatles Anthology double-disc CDs, which everyone's parents owned at least one volume of: MohawkMusic/ SMG / Via etsy.com 16. Wall-mounted telephones in the kitchen that usually had an extra-long coiled handset cord so whoever was talking on it could walk anywhere in the kitchen and beyond: LivedItVintage / Via etsy.com 17. This halogen desk lamp that gave off some seriously noticeable heat, and, also, that you knew better than to even touch the light bulb: Lite Source Inc / Via amazon.com 18. Dried flowers, which were usually hung in kitchen or TV room: Masoki / Getty Images/iStockphoto 19. The large entertainment center that was the focal point of the living room or TV room and housed all your family's media: sev1nk / Via reddit.com 20. This Tupperware pitcher that always smelled like lemonade (even when it was clean) and gave every drink your family made in it a slight plasticky flavor: ginasvintageshop / Via etsy.com 21. These metal trays that were either filled with peppermints or were used to catch keys: RetrospectVintage215 / Via etsy.com 22. Picture frames that were also photo albums (usually featuring photos of just one wedding or a particular family member): You need it, We got it, Just ask! / Via ebay.com 23. Avon Skin-So-Soft bath oil, which you put on because it was supposed to repel mosquitos: Croquis and Toile / Via ebay.com 24. Suave strawberry shampoo, which made the entire bathroom smell like strawberries after you used it: mercari.com 25. Decorative seashell handsoaps in the guest bathroom that you weren't allowed to use and were covered in a layer of dust: Harriman Rewind / Via ebay.com 26. And bath products gift sets in a basket that was still wrapped in plastic it came in and was also used for decoration in the guest bathroom: mltrujillo2010 / Via poshmark.com 27. A copy of Chicken Soup for the Soul on the bookshelf: UnclejohnnysShop/ Simon & Schuster / Via etsy.com 28. Vinyl bean bag chairs, which would get really flat after a few months of sitting on it: Comstock / Getty Images 29. And lastly, a sepia, Old West-themed photo your family or your parents took at a theme park: Fotosearch / Getty Images/Fotosearch RF