TVAndMovies

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who's gonna get your final rose?

Posted on
Brett S. Vergara
Brett S. Vergara
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Lucas, Blake E., Lee

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    Lucas
    Blake
    Lee

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    Lucas
    Blake
    Lee

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    Lucas
    Blake
    Lee

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
2. DeMario, Eric, Diggy

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    DeMario
    Eric
    Diggy

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    DeMario
    Eric
    Diggy

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    DeMario
    Eric
    Diggy

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
3. Peter, Kenny, Dean

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    Peter
    Kenny
    Dean

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    Peter
    Kenny
    Dean

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    Peter
    Kenny
    Dean

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
4. Alex, Josiah, Bryan

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    Alex
    Josiah
    Bryan

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    Alex
    Josiah
    Bryan

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    Alex
    Josiah
    Bryan

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
5. Adam, Iggy, Fred

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    Adam
    Iggy
    Fred

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    Adam
    Iggy
    Fred

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    Adam
    Iggy
    Fred

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
6. Will, Matt, Anthony

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    Will
    Matt
    Anthony

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    Will
    Matt
    Anthony

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    Will
    Matt
    Anthony

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
7. Jack Stone, Jonathan, Bryce

ABC

  1. Who would you rather f#@k?

    Jack Stone
    Jonathan
    Bryce

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather f#@k?
  1. Who would you rather marry?

    Jack Stone
    Jonathan
    Bryce

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather marry?
  1. Who would you rather kill?

    Jack Stone
    Jonathan
    Bryce

The Hardest Game Of "Bachelorette" F@#k, Marry, Kill You'll Ever Play

Who would you rather kill?
Connect With TVAndMovies