Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Build An Engagement Ring And We'll Tell You Which "Bachelorette" Guy You Should Marry

Who will get your final rose?

Posted on
Brett S. Vergara
Brett S. Vergara
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. iStock
    Diamond
    Diamond
    Emerald
    Emerald
    Ruby
    Ruby
    Sapphire
    Sapphire
    Topaz
    Via iStock
    Topaz
    Other
    Via Apple
    Other

  2. iStock
    Round
    Round
    Emerald
    Emerald
    Cushion
    Cushion
    Oval
    Oval
    Heart
    Via iStock
    Heart
    Other
    Via Apple
    Other

  3. iStock
    Solitaire
    Solitaire
    Pavé
    Pavé
    Side stone
    Side stone
    Three-stone
    Three-stone
    Channel
    Via James Allen
    Channel
    Other
    Via Apple
    Other

  4. iStock
    Platinum
    Via iStock
    Platinum
    White gold
    Via kay.com
    White gold
    Yellow gold
    Via iweddingband.com
    Yellow gold
    Rose gold
    Via brilliantearth.com
    Rose gold
    Sterling silver
    Via zales.com
    Sterling silver
    Other
    Via Apple
    Other

  5. iStock
    Via iStock
    Via Other

Build An Engagement Ring And We'll Tell You Which "Bachelorette" Guy You Should Marry

You got: Bryan

*Cue the make out noises*

Bryan
ABC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Peter

You're just a sucker for that salt 'n' pepper hair.

Peter
ABC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Eric

Better practice your dance moves now.

Eric
ABC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Dean

May you discuss your favorite dinosaurs 'til death do you part.

Dean
Dean
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Kenny

Who wouldn't want to settle down with the Pretty Boy Pitbull!?

Kenny
ABC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Alex

Though, you may need to compete with that grandma in the Ellen audience. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Alex
ABC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies