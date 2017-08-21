18 People Who Are Going To Look Directly At The Sun During The Eclipse

1. There's a complete solar eclipse in the US today, and everyone is freaking out. One of the main (and most important) pieces of advice has been to not look directly at the sun without proper eyewear. Which is fair enough. However, many are coming to terms with the fact that, hell, they're gonna be looking at the sun.
2. Like, it's just something that's gonna happen.
3.
4. It's one of two options. There's people who won't stare at the sun and there's people who will.
5.
6. It's not like people are actually gonna stare at the sun, though. It's just an option.
7.
8.
9. People had their reasons.
10.
11.
12.
13. It's just a very real temptation.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18. In conclusion:
19. Millions Of People Are Watching Today's Total Solar Eclipse
https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/total-solar-eclipse-day?utm_term=.snRQRAL13#.xwpELoPyW
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.