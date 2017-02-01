Get Our News App
People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Plank Of Wood That Looks Like It Has A Dog Trapped In It

“Knot sure if I would pet this doggo.”

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan

1. This plank of wood with that looks like a dog has gone super viral.

reddit.com

Originally the picture was posted to Reddit by Fulmario, and had thousands of people marvelling at the cute and never ending stare of the dog in the wood.

2. Eventually, a bunch of puns erupted (as you’d expect.)

reddit.com

reddit.com

reddit.com

5. And then people started sharing other dogs who had become lost, trapped, and forever incased in timber.

reddit.com

reddit.com

reddit.com

8. While the original post ended up receiving more than 15,000 upvotes, the phenomena eventually died down – like most funny internet moments – until it erupted on Japanese Twitter on Wednesday morning.

犬さんだね・・・・

— Koo (@koo4482)

“It’s a doggie….”

9. People started saying the dog was “trapped.”

@koo4482 「封じ込められたワン…」

— カレー・ザ・トナカイザー (@SHINOBU_YANAGI)

“I’m trapped… it’s a ruff day”

10. And argued over what they saw in the wooden plank.

@koo4482 ホッキョクグマに見えました！

— Trp.たまちゃん@NGME♪ (@tama_tp_ngme)

“I saw a polar bear!”

11. Then someone just straight up photoshopped a dog onto some wood.

@koo4482 ラブラドールならなんでも木目になっちゃう件ｗｗｗｗ

— 秒刊サンデー公式 (@byokan)

“Can we talk about how labradors make everything look like wood lol”

12. And then more dogs trapped in wood were shared.

@koo4482

— BINARYSOLO (@binarysolomusic)

13. Never change, Japan. Never change.

@koo4482 @dragoner_JP （・(ｪ)・）クマー

— hayatochar (@doradai)

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
