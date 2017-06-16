People Are Angry After This Radio Host Asked A Guest If She “Was Yellow” And "What The Deal Was" With Asians

Share On more Share On more

Australian radio host Red Symons is facing criticism after he asked a guest - ABC Radio presenter Beverly Wang - "What's the deal with Asians?" and if she was "yellow", while also appearing to defend a controversial blackface skit from Australian television.

Former pop star Symons, 68, hosts ABC Radio Melbourne's breakfast show and was interviewing Wang on June 7 about her new podcast, It's Not A Race, when he claimed that he had had a very similar podcast idea – but that his was called "What's the deal with Asians?"

"What is the deal with Asians?" Symons went on to ask Wang in the audio, which aired on June 12. "Are they all the same?"

Wang countered Symons by asking him to elaborate: "Let's tackle that, what's the deal with Asians, Red?"

"No, I ask the questions," he replied.

"First question is, are they all the same?" asked Symons, before joining Wang in a chorus of "noooo of course not."