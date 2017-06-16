Sections

People Are Angry After This Radio Host Asked A Guest If She “Was Yellow” And "What The Deal Was" With Asians

"Chrissakes. When a leading ABC radio personality asks an Asian colleague 'are you yellow?' we have a problem."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australian radio host Red Symons is facing criticism after he asked a guest - ABC Radio presenter Beverly Wang - "What's the deal with Asians?" and if she was "yellow", while also appearing to defend a controversial blackface skit from Australian television.

Former pop star Symons, 68, hosts ABC Radio Melbourne's breakfast show and was interviewing Wang on June 7 about her new podcast, It's Not A Race, when he claimed that he had had a very similar podcast idea – but that his was called "What's the deal with Asians?"

"What is the deal with Asians?" Symons went on to ask Wang in the audio, which aired on June 12. "Are they all the same?"

Wang countered Symons by asking him to elaborate: "Let's tackle that, what's the deal with Asians, Red?"

"No, I ask the questions," he replied.

"First question is, are they all the same?" asked Symons, before joining Wang in a chorus of "noooo of course not."

Wang, a Canadian of Taiwanese descent, was then asked if she was "yellow", if "they" spoke Mandarin or Cantonese, and if she was born in China.

"Who's 'they'?" asked Wang."The people in Taiwan!" responded Symons. "They speak Taiwanese and they speak Mandarin," said Wang. "In Canada, where I'm from, they speak English and French.""I know that, but you're probably from the west coast of Canada... because it's closer to Asia," said Symons.Symons also got Wang's name wrong, calling her "Jenny".
"Who's 'they'?" asked Wang.

"The people in Taiwan!" responded Symons.

"They speak Taiwanese and they speak Mandarin," said Wang. "In Canada, where I'm from, they speak English and French."

"I know that, but you're probably from the west coast of Canada... because it's closer to Asia," said Symons.

Symons also got Wang's name wrong, calling her "Jenny".

Symons also appeared to defend a controversial 2009 segment on Australian variety show Hey Hey It's Saturday, which featured people in blackface dancing. Here's what that shitshow looked like:

"Do you remember the Chinese parable? It’s a weird story but it speaks to… we all think we’re the centre of the Earth," said Symons to Wang, discussing his defence of the blackface sketch at the time it was aired.

"I know the parable," said Wang. "Oh OK. Go ahead."

"When God made people he got the dough, put it in the oven and some came out a bit burnt (they’re black people), some came out a bit underdone (they’re the white people), and some a kind of a beautiful golden yellow and they’re the Asian people," said Symons.

"Yeah… I’ve heard that story growing up and I always thought it was weird," responded Wong.

The ABC has deleted links to the segment, however many were still able to listen to it on Thursday night and early on Friday morning. You can also listen to a short podcast Wang uploaded featuring audio from the interview.

"In the spirit of leaning into the conversation about race, I wanted to give you the full uncut audio of my conversation with Red," said Wang.

Social media was full of criticism towards Symons.

Wang has not commented extensively on the interview with Symons, save for a few tweets.

He's right. https://t.co/ya5vYYeODY
beverley wang @beverleywang

He's right. https://t.co/ya5vYYeODY

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement to The Guardian, an ABC Radio spokesperson said both the morning radio segment, and the latest episode of the It's Not A Race podcast, had been removed.

“A review of the editorial processes around this content and its use is in progress. ABC Radio apologises for the content going to air," said the spokesperson.

BuzzFeed News has contacted the ABC for comment.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

