People Are Angry After This Radio Host Asked A Guest If She “Was Yellow” And "What The Deal Was" With Asians

Australian radio host Red Symons is facing criticism after he asked a guest - ABC Radio presenter Beverly Wang - "What's the deal with Asians?" and if she was "yellow", while also appearing to defend a controversial blackface skit from Australian television.
Former pop star Symons, 68, hosts ABC Radio Melbourne's breakfast show and was interviewing Wang on June 7 about her new podcast, It's Not A Race, when he claimed that he had had a very similar podcast idea – but that his was called "What's the deal with Asians?"
"What is the deal with Asians?" Symons went on to ask Wang in the audio, which aired on June 12. "Are they all the same?"
Wang countered Symons by asking him to elaborate: "Let's tackle that, what's the deal with Asians, Red?"
"No, I ask the questions," he replied.
"First question is, are they all the same?" asked Symons, before joining Wang in a chorus of "noooo of course not."
Wang, a Canadian of Taiwanese descent, was then asked if she was "yellow", if "they" spoke Mandarin or Cantonese, and if she was born in China.
Symons also appeared to defend a controversial 2009 segment on Australian variety show Hey Hey It's Saturday, which featured people in blackface dancing. Here's what that shitshow looked like:
The ABC has deleted links to the segment, however many were still able to listen to it on Thursday night and early on Friday morning. You can also listen to a short podcast Wang uploaded featuring audio from the interview.
"In the spirit of leaning into the conversation about race, I wanted to give you the full uncut audio of my conversation with Red," said Wang.
Social media was full of criticism towards Symons.
Wang has not commented extensively on the interview with Symons, save for a few tweets.
In a statement to The Guardian, an ABC Radio spokesperson said both the morning radio segment, and the latest episode of the It's Not A Race podcast, had been removed.
“A review of the editorial processes around this content and its use is in progress. ABC Radio apologises for the content going to air," said the spokesperson.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the ABC for comment.
