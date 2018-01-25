 back to top
People Are Saying There’s No Right To Strike In Australia After The Sydney Train Strikes Were Called Off

"There's no longer a right to strike in Australia."

Brad Esposito
Thursday's announcement that Australia's Fair Work Commission had directed the NSW train union to cancel its 24-hour strike on Monday has been met with outrage on social media.

The union accepted the ruling, which saw the planned strike suspended for six weeks. New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the government "wanted to make sure that customers avoided inconvenience"."What the unions negotiated with Sydney Trains was a fair and reasonable agreement," she said. "I'm absolutely convinced that what was on the table is extremely fair. The customer is at the heart of everything we do in government."Berejiklian was joined by NSW minister for transport Andrew Constance, who said the government was prepared to negotiate in good faith "in the interest of customers"."Our customers are not cannon fodder for industrial action," he said.
But on Twitter, dozens of people were devastated with the result, saying it signified the end of the right to strike in Australia.

Our city runs on people being FORCED to work overtime. fuck you if you think those people don’t deserve more. Fuck… https://t.co/7DFRBuOV3p
Jen @fury_jen

Our city runs on people being FORCED to work overtime. fuck you if you think those people don’t deserve more. Fuck… https://t.co/7DFRBuOV3p

The right to strike in Australia is close to being dead. Rail workers follow every single rule &amp; law and still the… https://t.co/Q2kWfogDX1
Sally McManus @sallymcmanus

The right to strike in Australia is close to being dead. Rail workers follow every single rule &amp; law and still the… https://t.co/Q2kWfogDX1

hey fair work commission, how about you "commission" eating my ass. i'm busy so i didnt have time to come up with something better than this
thomas violence @thomas_violence

hey fair work commission, how about you "commission" eating my ass. i'm busy so i didnt have time to come up with something better than this

There’s no longer a right to strike in Australia. Almost all of the historically significant strikes would have bee… https://t.co/jqiU6s54Sw
Jeff Sparrow @Jeff_Sparrow

There’s no longer a right to strike in Australia. Almost all of the historically significant strikes would have bee… https://t.co/jqiU6s54Sw

This is frightening. The right to strike is not adequately protected by the Fair Work Act. It's time to change the… https://t.co/ytXnwhAxuM
The AMWU @theamwu

This is frightening. The right to strike is not adequately protected by the Fair Work Act. It's time to change the… https://t.co/ytXnwhAxuM

If rail workers can’t even strike for a single day, the right to strike doesn’t really exist in Australia. What a fucking joke.
_robcorr @_robcorr

If rail workers can’t even strike for a single day, the right to strike doesn’t really exist in Australia. What a fucking joke.

Let em strike ya dogs
(Joyridw @donjoyride

Let em strike ya dogs

cool, so strikes are only allowed when there is absolutely no effect to anybody else, thus rendering the entire poi… https://t.co/kkotBuHh6z
Josh Butler @JoshButler

cool, so strikes are only allowed when there is absolutely no effect to anybody else, thus rendering the entire poi… https://t.co/kkotBuHh6z

With this Fair Work Commission decision, we can definitively conclude: there is no right to strike in Australia
Ben Eltham @beneltham

With this Fair Work Commission decision, we can definitively conclude: there is no right to strike in Australia

At this point, it looks like Sydneysiders can plan the Monday morning commute as per usual.

mm, i sure prefer it when the drivers of the 45.5 ton piece of metal able to go 130km/h are unable to get enough sleep between shifts.
men dont @ me @lizduckchong

mm, i sure prefer it when the drivers of the 45.5 ton piece of metal able to go 130km/h are unable to get enough sleep between shifts.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

