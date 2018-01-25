People Are Saying There’s No Right To Strike In Australia After The Sydney Train Strikes Were Called Off

Sky News

The union accepted the ruling, which saw the planned strike suspended for six weeks.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that the government "wanted to make sure that customers avoided inconvenience".

"What the unions negotiated with Sydney Trains was a fair and reasonable agreement," she said. "I'm absolutely convinced that what was on the table is extremely fair. The customer is at the heart of everything we do in government."

Berejiklian was joined by NSW minister for transport Andrew Constance, who said the government was prepared to negotiate in good faith "in the interest of customers".

"Our customers are not cannon fodder for industrial action," he said.