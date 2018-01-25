People Are Saying There’s No Right To Strike In Australia After The Sydney Train Strikes Were Called Off

Thursday's announcement that Australia's Fair Work Commission had directed the NSW train union to cancel its 24-hour strike on Monday has been met with outrage on social media.
But on Twitter, dozens of people were devastated with the result, saying it signified the end of the right to strike in Australia.
At this point, it looks like Sydneysiders can plan the Monday morning commute as per usual.
