Parents Are Absolutely Losing It Over Australia's Cheating Cricketers

"What do I tell my son??"

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Australia's sporting scene went into meltdown over the weekend as the captain of its national cricket team, Steve Smith, admitted to an act of premeditated cheating.

Smith, who stood down as captain for one game yesterday and was suspended for one international match, said he and the national team's "leadership group" had agreed to attempt to tamper with the ball during the match against South Africa on Saturday. Television footage captured young player Cameron Bancroft using a piece of tape to attempt to scratch the ball and affect its flight. It was...not a good look.
Since the confession, Australian parents have been beside themselves when considering how to tell their children that Steve Smith is a cheat.

My 7 year old son loves cricket because of #SteveSmith what do I tell him this morning? @CricketAus
Tim Harcourt @TimHarcourt

My 7 year old son loves cricket because of #SteveSmith what do I tell him this morning? @CricketAus

Australia's children are devastated.

My daughter is devastated "her favourite player" Steve Smith is a cheat. #justnotcricket #SAvAUS #SandpaperGate
Marty Breen @MartyBreen

My daughter is devastated "her favourite player" Steve Smith is a cheat. #justnotcricket #SAvAUS #SandpaperGate

“Dad, Steve Smith didn’t do that did he?” - my 7yo cricket loving son. His face trying to process it. Shattering. #SAvAUS #balltampering
christopher hollow @doughboyhollow

“Dad, Steve Smith didn’t do that did he?” - my 7yo cricket loving son. His face trying to process it. Shattering. #SAvAUS #balltampering

@MortimerMurphy1 @Aggerscricket My 11 year old son has watched this all morning he has a Steve Smith bat. What do I tell my son????
Allan McFarlane @Allan_McFarlane

@MortimerMurphy1 @Aggerscricket My 11 year old son has watched this all morning he has a Steve Smith bat. What do I tell my son????

@CricketAus Today I told my 6 year old son that his hero Steve Smith had cheated. HE IS DEVASTATED!
Peter Morreau @peter_morreau

@CricketAus Today I told my 6 year old son that his hero Steve Smith had cheated. HE IS DEVASTATED!

Steve Smith, how will I explain this to my 9yr old son when he wakes this morning? How should I explain he idolized the wrong man? https://t.co/CUdSEmSXY2
Samantha Hawley @samanthahawley

Steve Smith, how will I explain this to my 9yr old son when he wakes this morning? How should I explain he idolized the wrong man? https://t.co/CUdSEmSXY2

@Peter_Fitz @smh Steve Smith, what do I tell my 12 year old cricketer son ?
Mark @ozkidz4sport

@Peter_Fitz @smh Steve Smith, what do I tell my 12 year old cricketer son ?

Parents were embarrassed for their children...

@SaintFrankly I cannot believe it. Embarrassed for my 3 year old son who tells everyone he is Steve Smith @stevesmith49 #SAvAUS
Megan Gitsham @megitsh

@SaintFrankly I cannot believe it. Embarrassed for my 3 year old son who tells everyone he is Steve Smith @stevesmith49 #SAvAUS

And asked for Smith's personal mobile number.

Anyone know Steve Smith’s direct mobile number? My 7 year old son just asked ‘Why would u want to cheat’? I don’t know what to say to him......#🙄
Jezza @AckroydJeremy

Anyone know Steve Smith’s direct mobile number? My 7 year old son just asked ‘Why would u want to cheat’? I don’t know what to say to him......#🙄

And the children of Australia have apparently begun returning and giving away any Steve Smith paraphernalia.

@theprojecttv This is really disappointing for the young fans that watch every game and followed these players . My son said to me this morning he’s giving his Steve Smith biography book to charity ......
Sarah Robertson @sheloves2surf

@theprojecttv This is really disappointing for the young fans that watch every game and followed these players . My son said to me this morning he’s giving his Steve Smith biography book to charity ......

@GerardWhateley @WhateleySEN Good to hear. Wish I could get a refund on Steve Smith’s book I got for my 12 year old son - he’s no role model now
Claire Carton @Bobbsy

@GerardWhateley @WhateleySEN Good to hear. Wish I could get a refund on Steve Smith’s book I got for my 12 year old son - he’s no role model now

@Weet_Bix Please tell me that you will be dropping #SteveSmith now after this disgraceful behaviour!?!????? My son is devastated...
Gem Rose 💋🌹🎤🎧🎼🎶🎵⚜️💖💘💎🎶🎵 @GemRoseP

@Weet_Bix Please tell me that you will be dropping #SteveSmith now after this disgraceful behaviour!?!????? My son is devastated...

Some are preparing for the inevitable discussion they will have to have with their children...

Thankfully my son who I want to play cricket is too young to even know who #SteveSmith is and understand how he so badly let us down - but in time I will use this as an example of why hard work eats cheating for breakfast @CAComms @adamwesterink @camrobbo @mister_gt
Patrick Eastgate @PatrickEastgate

Thankfully my son who I want to play cricket is too young to even know who #SteveSmith is and understand how he so badly let us down - but in time I will use this as an example of why hard work eats cheating for breakfast @CAComms @adamwesterink @camrobbo @mister_gt

Australia lost the third Test against South Africa by 322 runs after being bowled out for 107 on Sunday. Steve Smith is currently on a plane returning to Australia. A nation waits.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

