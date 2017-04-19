Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Patrick, The World's Oldest And Heaviest Bare-Nosed Wombat, Has Died

I want to cry.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

It is with great sadness that I must inform you that Patrick, the 32-year-old bare-nosed wombat, has died. Vale.

Facebook: Patrickthewombat

Announced on Patrick's official Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, owner and founder of Ballarat Wildlife Park Greg Parker and all the staff were said to be "mourning the loss of our bucky toothed Patrick the wombat".

Facebook: Patrickthewombat

In 2014, CNN listed Patrick the wombat as one of the greatest city mascots in the world. In the same year, Patrick was also the largest wombat on Earth, clocking in at 38kg (84 pounds). Patrick was a regular on television and was also named the "oldest living wombat virgin" due to him never having children or a partner throughout his life.

Facebook: Patrickthewombat

In 2015, Patrick joined Tinder. It was adorable.

Facebook: Patrickthewombat

A permanent memorial will be built at the Ballarat Wildlife Park in Patrick's honour.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews