Patrick, The World's Oldest And Heaviest Bare-Nosed Wombat, Has Died

I want to cry.

It is with great sadness that I must inform you that Patrick, the 32-year-old bare-nosed wombat, has died. Vale.

Announced on Patrick's official Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, owner and founder of Ballarat Wildlife Park Greg Parker and all the staff were said to be "mourning the loss of our bucky toothed Patrick the wombat".

In 2014, CNN listed Patrick the wombat as one of the greatest city mascots in the world. In the same year, Patrick was also the largest wombat on Earth, clocking in at 38kg (84 pounds). Patrick was a regular on television and was also named the "oldest living wombat virgin" due to him never having children or a partner throughout his life.

In 2015, Patrick joined Tinder. It was adorable.

A permanent memorial will be built at the Ballarat Wildlife Park in Patrick's honour.