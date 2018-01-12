This Mother Sent Her Gay Son's "Smut" Photos To A Woodworker And It's Hilarious

"I’ve never taken their acceptance, warmth, love, and sass for granted, because I am well aware of many members of our greater queer community may struggle to navigate their personal expression of queerness on a platform their parents may have access to, let alone possibly not having direct access to those four things listed above," he said.

"Being a person of colour who was born into a set of ideologies that were in direct conflict with my personhood, it would be foolish to not allow my parents to 'struggle' with allowing their son to be who he is — because, they’re human, and allowing a human to process is part of the journey of meaning-making."

"While it may have seemed counter at times, my parents have allowed me to process my queerness with me, and not at me. They’ve held my heart. They’ve made me contemplate representation."