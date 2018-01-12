 back to top
This Mother Sent Her Gay Son's "Smut" Photos To A Woodworker And It's Hilarious

"Sohail my son. I was forced to use the only photos of the mirror I could find..."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

This is Sohail, a mental health worker and yoga instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He's 30-years-old and says Starbucks always gets his name wrong.

For Christmas 2016 Sohail's parents gifted him a unicorn mirror. Here it is. Sohail loved the mirror but so did his sister, Sohaila. "[She] has always wanted everything I've been gifted," Sohail told BuzzFeed News.

In an effort to please both of their children, Sohail's parents set out to have another mirror made. The only problem was that they didn't have any photos of it to show a woodworker. After messaging her son multiple times with no success, Sohail's mother ended up using photos she found on his social media. "I was forced to use the only photos of the mirror I could find which were your gd smut photos," she wrote in a message to Sohail.

Sohail said that after being introduced to his Instagram account, his mum began describing his photos as "smutty".

"After my sister read some of the comments [to her] she soon learned such words as 'thirst trap', 'daddy' and 'VPL'," he said.

After exchanging a few more messages with his mother, Sohail tweeted out the exchange. People loved it. "This is the result of me not getting back to her quick enough," he wrote.

Soooo my mom &amp; dad are commissioning a recreation of the unicorn mirror they bought me from an estate sale because… https://t.co/YFxrMEZI83
Sohail @sideofhail

Soooo my mom &amp; dad are commissioning a recreation of the unicorn mirror they bought me from an estate sale because… https://t.co/YFxrMEZI83

Over 2,000 people have retweeted Sohail's tweet and people are just a little bit obsessed with his parents.

@sideofhail "gd smut photos" sounds like my mom too lmaooo
ｔｙｌｅｒ @tdobshinsky

@sideofhail "gd smut photos" sounds like my mom too lmaooo

@sideofhail omg I love seeing accepting loving funny POC parents 💓💓💓💓
human clickbait @vjaurleila

@sideofhail omg I love seeing accepting loving funny POC parents 💓💓💓💓

@sideofhail We don't know each other, but I need to thank you for bringing this tweet into my life.
Deanna Raybourn @deannaraybourn

@sideofhail We don't know each other, but I need to thank you for bringing this tweet into my life.

Sohail said he was grateful that he had a special, cheeky relationship with his parents.

"I’ve never taken their acceptance, warmth, love, and sass for granted, because I am well aware of many members of our greater queer community may struggle to navigate their personal expression of queerness on a platform their parents may have access to, let alone possibly not having direct access to those four things listed above," he said.

"Being a person of colour who was born into a set of ideologies that were in direct conflict with my personhood, it would be foolish to not allow my parents to 'struggle' with allowing their son to be who he is — because, they’re human, and allowing a human to process is part of the journey of meaning-making."

"While it may have seemed counter at times, my parents have allowed me to process my queerness with me, and not at me. They’ve held my heart. They’ve made me contemplate representation."

Now, Sohail's sister can expect a mirror of her own. But Sohail says his will always be more special.

Twitter: @sideofhail

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

