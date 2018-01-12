This Mother Sent Her Gay Son's "Smut" Photos To A Woodworker And It's Hilarious

This is Sohail, a mental health worker and yoga instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He's 30-years-old and says Starbucks always gets his name wrong.
For Christmas 2016 Sohail's parents gifted him a unicorn mirror. Here it is. Sohail loved the mirror but so did his sister, Sohaila. "[She] has always wanted everything I've been gifted," Sohail told BuzzFeed News.
Advertisement
In an effort to please both of their children, Sohail's parents set out to have another mirror made. The only problem was that they didn't have any photos of it to show a woodworker. After messaging her son multiple times with no success, Sohail's mother ended up using photos she found on his social media. "I was forced to use the only photos of the mirror I could find which were your gd smut photos," she wrote in a message to Sohail.
Sohail said that after being introduced to his Instagram account, his mum began describing his photos as "smutty".
"After my sister read some of the comments [to her] she soon learned such words as 'thirst trap', 'daddy' and 'VPL'," he said.
After exchanging a few more messages with his mother, Sohail tweeted out the exchange. People loved it. "This is the result of me not getting back to her quick enough," he wrote.
Over 2,000 people have retweeted Sohail's tweet and people are just a little bit obsessed with his parents.
Sohail said he was grateful that he had a special, cheeky relationship with his parents.
Now, Sohail's sister can expect a mirror of her own. But Sohail says his will always be more special.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.