Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Donald Trump Spent The First Day Of "Made In America Week" Looking At Trucks

One truck – a fire truck – was called beautiful by the president.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Monday, US President Donald Trump toured a bunch of trucks, boats, and forklifts on the White House lawn.

Made in America trucks (and boat and a forklift) on the South Lawn. The president will be touring them later.
Jennifer Epstein @jeneps

Made in America trucks (and boat and a forklift) on the South Lawn. The president will be touring them later.

Reply Retweet Favorite

All of the trucks were Made in America – as this week has been declared "Made in America" week by the president – and he took great glee in checking out the heavy machinery.

Trump in a fire truck, Pence looks on
Jennifer Epstein @jeneps

Trump in a fire truck, Pence looks on

Reply Retweet Favorite

The last time Trump took some time from his schedule to look at trucks it exploded the internet — it was just about all anyone could talk about. It really, really, looked like he loved trucks.

Find you someone who loves you as much as Trump loves sitting in that truck.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Find you someone who loves you as much as Trump loves sitting in that truck.

Reply Retweet Favorite

So today was obviously a very special day. Here's Trump hopping into a fire truck, before joking and saying "where's the fire? I'll put it out." Then he called the truck "beautiful," according to the White House pool report.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

People were, understandably, excited for the president

Convinced "Made in America" week is simply an excuse for Trump to get to sit in a big, shiny fire truck. https://t.co/mky1BTEuIK
Jenna Jacobs @jjennajacobs

Convinced "Made in America" week is simply an excuse for Trump to get to sit in a big, shiny fire truck. https://t.co/mky1BTEuIK

Reply Retweet Favorite
The irony of Trump yelling "Where's the fire?!" while sitting in a fire truck parked outside the White House
Sarah Cooper @sarahcpr

The irony of Trump yelling "Where's the fire?!" while sitting in a fire truck parked outside the White House

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's nice how whenever Trump's had a rough couple of weeks they let him ride in a big truck like a big boy to cheer… https://t.co/pB5XcoMeWl
Ryan @SirBrickness

It's nice how whenever Trump's had a rough couple of weeks they let him ride in a big truck like a big boy to cheer… https://t.co/pB5XcoMeWl

Reply Retweet Favorite
The number of times Pres Trump has posed in a truck on the WH lawn is now exactly double the number of solo press conferences he’s given.
Freddie Campion @FreddieCampion

The number of times Pres Trump has posed in a truck on the WH lawn is now exactly double the number of solo press conferences he’s given.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Later, at a press conference in the White House, Trump put on a cowboy hat and talked about the need to "level the playing field" for American workers.

A GIF is worth a thousand words.
Dan Linden @DanLinden

A GIF is worth a thousand words.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Every member of my administration shares the same goal, to provide a level playing field for American workers and American industry," he said.

"We are providing it much faster than other countries would like."

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews