Trolls Are Trying To Trick People Into Thinking This Purple Bird Facebook Stick Is A Secret Nazi Symbol

1. You’ve probably seen this “Trash Dove” on your Facebook feed. It’s a cheeky and playful purple pigeon sticker pack that has completely dominated social media in the last few weeks.
2. In Thailand, Trash Dove took off only a few days after the sticker pack was issued by Facebook. On February 7, Facebook page Animals With Paws uploaded a short animated video of a cartoon cat dancing.
The video has been viewed over four million times. And the comments underneath the video are a literal sea of Trash Birds.
3. Trash Bird has infected Facebook like a virus, people are using the lovable bird to clog up the feeds of prominent Facebook pages. Check out the comment section on this New York Times article.
4. There’s even a competition — run by a prominent Trash Dove Memes page — offering prizes to anyone who can show they’ve posted so many Trash Doves that they’ve been blocked from posting stickers.
5. Trash Dove made its way to Tumblr, where it was pounced on by the bird-loving community, who proceeded to make dozens of memes. There’s, uh, even porn of it, too, if you’re curious.
6. “I woke up Thursday morning and saw I was being tagged in a lot of videos and news articles on Facebook – most originated in Thailand,” Trash Dove’s creator and Adobe Creative Resident, Syd Weiler, told BuzzFeed News.
7. “The first thing I saw was people in a country on the other side of the world dancing like my drawings, and my picture on news sites in a foreign language.”
8. Basically, Trash Dove is everywhere right now. But in the last few days, something very strange has happened to this adorable — albeit insanely annoying — little Facebook sticker.
9. Over the weekend, this post appeared on Medium. Its author, Quincy Frey, claims Trash Bird is ACTUALLY a right wing symbol that fascists and neo-Nazis are using to signal each other.
Frey has no previous work on his Medium page, and his post, “Right Wing Dove Squad”, mentions “the hacker known as 4Chan” getting “his” hands on Trash Dove and then teaming up with the alt-right to turn it into a hate symbol. Another article claiming the same thing appeared a day later on a site called Age Of Shitlords, titled “Trash dove is a racist Neo-Nazi meme. Don’t use it”.
10. The rumors that Trash Bird is a racist symbol are actually part of a 4chan campaign called “Operation Nazi Bird”. It started on the /pol/ messageboard, which has become the epicenter of far right extremist activity on the internet since the inauguration of President Trump.
11. Users created a lengthy walkthrough of what they want to do with Trash Bird. Step one is spamming media pages with it.
12. Trolls are instructed to post the bird on pages like CNN or The New York Times so journalists and activists notice it.
13. Then users are supposed to start photoshopping Trash Bird into swastikas and fascist iconography and spreading those images as a second wave.
14. It does appear that the radicalization of the bird is, at least in some small part, a ploy to get Facebook to ban the annoying meme and free social media from Trash Bird’s reign of terror.
“If we can get groups to associate more and more innocent and innocuous cartoon images with “hate”, they will swiftly lose all credibility,” wrote one user on 4Chan.
15. Making things even more confusing, though, is that spreading hoaxes about Trash Bird being a Nazi symbol has actually made, at least some people, start posting the bird earnestly as a Nazi symbol.
16. And “Operation Nazi Bird” appears to be working really well.
17. Because now no one is really sure how earnest anyone is being about how fascist of a symbol the Trash Bird is.
18. And it should be noted that, even if “Operation Nazi Bird” was a satirical campaign.
19. It still means that people are posting swastikas all over social media.
20. So, saying Trash Bird is Nazi symbol isn’t exactly untrue, because at the end of the day, Facebook pages are filling up swastikas because of it.
21. To sum everything up, Trash Bird was a popular Facebook sticker, it went viral in Thailand, then it got really annoying and spammy, then far right trolls on 4chan decided to try and trick people into thinking it was being used by neo-Nazis, but their plan was basically to photoshop Trash Bird into racist images, so in a sense, it basically is now being used by racists.
22. 2017 sucks.
