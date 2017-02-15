Trolls Are Trying To Trick People Into Thinking This Purple Bird Facebook Stick Is A Secret Nazi Symbol

Get Our News App
Chocolate Strawberry Cream Puffs
This is really, really dumb and confusing.

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Ryan Broderick
Ryan Broderick
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You've probably seen this "Trash Dove" on your Facebook feed. It's a cheeky and playful purple pigeon sticker pack that has completely dominated social media in the last few weeks.

You've probably seen this "Trash Dove" on your Facebook feed. It's a cheeky and playful purple pigeon sticker pack that has completely dominated social media in the last few weeks.

View this image ›

Facebook

In Thailand, Trash Dove took off only a few days after the sticker pack was issued by Facebook. On February 7, Facebook page Animals With Paws uploaded a short animated video of a cartoon cat dancing.

Facebook: video.php

The video has been viewed over four million times. And the comments underneath the video are a literal sea of Trash Birds.

Trash Bird has infected Facebook like a virus, people are using the lovable bird to clog up the feeds of prominent Facebook pages. Check out the comment section on this New York Times article.

Trash Bird has infected Facebook like a virus, people are using the lovable bird to clog up the feeds of prominent Facebook pages. Check out the comment section on this New York Times article.

View this image ›

Facebook: nytimes

4. There’s even a competition — run by a prominent Trash Dove Memes page — offering prizes to anyone who can show they’ve posted so many Trash Doves that they’ve been blocked from posting stickers.

Facebook: TrashDoveMemes

Trash Dove made its way to Tumblr, where it was pounced on by the bird-loving community, who proceeded to make dozens of memes. There's, uh, even porn of it, too, if you're curious.

Trash Dove made its way to Tumblr, where it was pounced on by the bird-loving community, who proceeded to make dozens of memes. There's, uh, even porn of it, too, if you're curious.

View this image ›

moga.tumblr.com

"I woke up Thursday morning and saw I was being tagged in a lot of videos and news articles on Facebook – most originated in Thailand," Trash Dove's creator and Adobe Creative Resident, Syd Weiler, told BuzzFeed News.

"I woke up Thursday morning and saw I was being tagged in a lot of videos and news articles on Facebook – most originated in Thailand," Trash Dove's creator and Adobe Creative Resident, Syd Weiler, told BuzzFeed News.

View this image ›

"The first thing I saw was people in a country on the other side of the world dancing like my drawings, and my picture on news sites in a foreign language."

"The first thing I saw was people in a country on the other side of the world dancing like my drawings, and my picture on news sites in a foreign language."

View this image ›

myth-durleck.tumblr.com

8. Basically, Trash Dove is everywhere right now. But in the last few days, something very strange has happened to this adorable — albeit insanely annoying — little Facebook sticker.

Erh. I'm sorry I made this. #trashdove

— Kate 👸🏻 (@KateIMakeup)

9. Over the weekend, this post appeared on Medium. Its author, Quincy Frey, claims Trash Bird is ACTUALLY a right wing symbol that fascists and neo-Nazis are using to signal each other.

Over the weekend, this post appeared on Medium. Its author, Quincy Frey, claims Trash Bird is ACTUALLY a right wing symbol that fascists and neo-Nazis are using to signal each other.

View this image ›

medium.com

Frey has no previous work on his Medium page, and his post, “Right Wing Dove Squad”, mentions “the hacker known as 4Chan” getting “his” hands on Trash Dove and then teaming up with the alt-right to turn it into a hate symbol. Another article claiming the same thing appeared a day later on a site called Age Of Shitlords, titled “Trash dove is a racist Neo-Nazi meme. Don’t use it”.

10. The rumors that Trash Bird is a racist symbol are actually part of a 4chan campaign called “Operation Nazi Bird”. It started on the /pol/ messageboard, which has become the epicenter of far right extremist activity on the internet since the inauguration of President Trump.

The rumors that Trash Bird is a racist symbol are actually part of a 4chan campaign called "Operation Nazi Bird". It started on the /pol/ messageboard, which has become the epicenter of far right extremist activity on the internet since the inauguration of President Trump.

View this image ›

boards.4chan.org

11. Users created a lengthy walkthrough of what they want to do with Trash Bird. Step one is spamming media pages with it.

Users created a lengthy walkthrough of what they want to do with Trash Bird. Step one is spamming media pages with it.

View this image ›

4chan

12. Trolls are instructed to post the bird on pages like CNN or The New York Times so journalists and activists notice it.

Trolls are instructed to post the bird on pages like CNN or The New York Times so journalists and activists notice it.

View this image ›

4chan

13. Then users are supposed to start photoshopping Trash Bird into swastikas and fascist iconography and spreading those images as a second wave.

Then users are supposed to start photoshopping Trash Bird into swastikas and fascist iconography and spreading those images as a second wave.

View this image ›

4chan

14. It does appear that the radicalization of the bird is, at least in some small part, a ploy to get Facebook to ban the annoying meme and free social media from Trash Bird’s reign of terror.

It does appear that the radicalization of the bird is, at least in some small part, a ploy to get Facebook to ban the annoying meme and free social media from Trash Bird's reign of terror.

View this image ›

4chan

“If we can get groups to associate more and more innocent and innocuous cartoon images with “hate”, they will swiftly lose all credibility,” wrote one user on 4Chan.

15. Making things even more confusing, though, is that spreading hoaxes about Trash Bird being a Nazi symbol has actually made, at least some people, start posting the bird earnestly as a Nazi symbol.

Making things even more confusing, though, is that spreading hoaxes about Trash Bird being a Nazi symbol has actually made, at least some people, start posting the bird earnestly as a Nazi symbol.

View this image ›

Facebook: RightWingConfederation

16. And “Operation Nazi Bird” appears to be working really well.

And "Operation Nazi Bird" appears to be working really well.

View this image ›

Facebook

17. Because now no one is really sure how earnest anyone is being about how fascist of a symbol the Trash Bird is.

Because now no one is really sure how earnest anyone is being about how fascist of a symbol the Trash Bird is.

View this image ›

Facebook

18. And it should be noted that, even if “Operation Nazi Bird” was a satirical campaign.

Nov 2016: Pepe memes are declared a hate symbol. Feb 2017: Trash can dove sticker declared a symbol of white suprem… https://t.co/HEnwNs1Gck

— Nato (@nato355)

19. It still means that people are posting swastikas all over social media.

It still means that people are posting swastikas all over social media.

View this image ›

medium.com

20. So, saying Trash Bird is Nazi symbol isn’t exactly untrue, because at the end of the day, Facebook pages are filling up swastikas because of it.

Facebook: tumblrinaa

21. To sum everything up, Trash Bird was a popular Facebook sticker, it went viral in Thailand, then it got really annoying and spammy, then far right trolls on 4chan decided to try and trick people into thinking it was being used by neo-Nazis, but their plan was basically to photoshop Trash Bird into racist images, so in a sense, it basically is now being used by racists.

Here we go. Media making the cute lol trash dove a racist symbol. Get offended ppl.

— BJCRfilms (@BJCR)

22. 2017 sucks.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Ryan Broderick is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Ryan Broderick at ryan@buzzfeed.com.
