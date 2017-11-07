 back to top
Twitter Gave Everyone 280 Characters And People Absolutely Lost It

You might think it's bad or you might think it's good but you definitely have 280 characters no matter what so just be zen and stop fighting it.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

On Tuesday evening Twitter announced that after a brief trial it had decided to roll out a 280 character limit for all Twitter users. This doubled the original (and better) character limit of 140 that Twitter made its name enforcing, and also caused most of Twitter to lose its collective shit. Here are just some of the people who demonstrated this:

1.

when you see a 280 character tweet
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

2.

This is bullshi
Pixelated Boat @pixelatedboat

3.

Twitter: Those who tested 280 characters hated it pretty quickly. So we're expanding it to everyone.
Seth Mandel @SethAMandel

4.

Well well well, look who has 280 characters now. Well well well well well well well well well well well well well w… https://t.co/hjbJulAr40
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

5.

now that i have 280 characters all tweets to me must be a correctly formatted research paper. paper must include: -… https://t.co/SZNUJucjQP
tan @mineifiwildout

6.

GIVING ME 280 CHARACTERS WAS A MISTAKE BUT THANKS TWITTER NOW I CAN SCREAM ABOUT QUEER THINGS IN MEDIA BUT WITH MOR… https://t.co/poFUCGgAKs
Kaitlyn Alexander @realisticsay

7.

Just hope @jack sleeps well tonight while I’m forced to explain 280 characters to my children way before I had planned to
Desus Nice @desusnice

8.

Spaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa… https://t.co/I19R9CgrWt
Virgin Orbit @Virgin_Orbit

9. About ten minutes after 280 characters was rolled out to everyone, a lot of people just started tweeting out their favourite lines from movies and songs.

Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed She was looking kind of dumb… https://t.co/qOu7pAbsb8
Zach @zachsimone

10.

According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way that a bee should be able to fly. Its wings are too small… https://t.co/pqOzGzJmIs
Cates Holderness @catesish

11.

In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the de… https://t.co/VjEzERNaz3
Victoria @victoriaxxviii

12.

And wouldn't somebody who had, say, 30 perms before in their life be well aware of this rule, and if in fact you we… https://t.co/PPZpv4b8cu
Sam Stryker @sbstryker

13. And then others just lost it.

WE’RE ALL COPS NOW WE’RE ALL COPS NOW WE’RE ALL COPS NOW WE’RE ALL COPS NOW WE’RE ALL COPS NOW WE’RE ALL COPS NOW W… https://t.co/mqhqiCMbkp
KRANG T. NELSON @KrangTNelson

14.

nice try twitter but i only recognize the original 280 character tweet
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

15.

★ ☆。★ ☆ ★ ☆。★。☆。★ 。☆ 。☆。☆。 ★ ☆。 ★。 ☆ ★ ☆。★。☆。★ 。☆ 。☆。☆ ★。＼｜／。★ THIS IS FUCKING STUPID ★。／｜＼。★… https://t.co/49XSM14hvQ
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

16.

One time the guy who played Mr. Belvedere sat on his own balls and they had to stop filming for a couple of days. I… https://t.co/ZwyMm3ReYS
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

17.

@pattymo wait are you telling us that One time the guy who played Mr. Belvedere sat on his own balls and they had t… https://t.co/rRh6z6oIQ5
dan mentos @DanMentos

18.

BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD BIRD… https://t.co/bTUNtbioJg
birdsrightsactivist @ProBirdRights

19.

oh hell yeah i can be twice as annoying now. twice the bort. twice the content. twice the unfollows. twice the stee… https://t.co/KbBvvvANwQ
turd guru @bortofdarkness

20.

I can't drink Gatorade inside because I get too excited while drinking it and always end up making a huge mess. Now… https://t.co/ghGa5njdvS
Brendan O'Hare @brendohare

21. Twitter has 280 characters now. That's just how it is. Embrace it. Love it. Adapt or die. The transformation is... complete.

me before 280 characters vs. me after 280 characters
Caroline Kee @CarolineDKee

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

