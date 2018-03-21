Politicians Are Angry After One Of Them Was Called A C*nt On National TV

Share On more Share On more

When Tonightly comedian Greg Larsen began to redesign campaign material to include the "new" name of the electorate (Batman-was-a-cunt), he stumbled upon Australian Conservatives candidate Kevin Bailey's campaign signage, which did not feature the name of the electorate.

The c-bomb was dropped in a sketch on ABC Comedy's Tonightly, a news and current affairs comedy show with a format not dissimilar to The Daily Show . The sketch covered a recent by-election in the Victorian seat of Batman and proposed the region be renamed "Batman-was-a-cunt" ("John-Batman-was-a-low-dog-cunt was also suggested) due to the involvement of the area's namesake, John Batman, in the murder of Tasmanian Aboriginal people.

Federal communications minister Mitch Fifield, Coalition frontbencher Simon Birmingham and Australian Conservatives party leader Cory Bernardi have all come out against the show, with Bernardi telling ABC Radio Adelaide he didn't think the language was appropriate on TV at any time.



"I think someone needs to lose their job over it, because it's not like these things go to air without being pre-screened," he said.

Bernardi said party candidate Bailey had previously refused to be interviewed for the show and asked ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie to investigate.

Bernardi's sentiment was echoed by Birmingham, who also called for "somebody" to lose their job over the incident.

Fifield, the minister for communications and the arts, said on Twitter that the segment "crossed the line".