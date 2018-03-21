Politicians Are Angry After One Of Them Was Called A C*nt On National TV

Politicians in Australia are upset after an Australian Conservatives party candidate was called a cunt on national television.
The c-bomb was dropped in a sketch on ABC Comedy's Tonightly, a news and current affairs comedy show with a format not dissimilar to The Daily Show. The sketch covered a recent by-election in the Victorian seat of Batman and proposed the region be renamed "Batman-was-a-cunt" ("John-Batman-was-a-low-dog-cunt was also suggested) due to the involvement of the area's namesake, John Batman, in the murder of Tasmanian Aboriginal people.
When Tonightly comedian Greg Larsen began to redesign campaign material to include the "new" name of the electorate (Batman-was-a-cunt), he stumbled upon Australian Conservatives candidate Kevin Bailey's campaign signage, which did not feature the name of the electorate.
As there was no mention of "Batman" anywhere on the poster, Larsen said he had to put "Kevin Bailey is a cunt" instead.
Federal communications minister Mitch Fifield, Coalition frontbencher Simon Birmingham and Australian Conservatives party leader Cory Bernardi have all come out against the show, with Bernardi telling ABC Radio Adelaide he didn't think the language was appropriate on TV at any time.
"I think someone needs to lose their job over it, because it's not like these things go to air without being pre-screened," he said.
Bernardi said party candidate Bailey had previously refused to be interviewed for the show and asked ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie to investigate.
Bernardi's sentiment was echoed by Birmingham, who also called for "somebody" to lose their job over the incident.
Fifield, the minister for communications and the arts, said on Twitter that the segment "crossed the line".
People were quick to react to criticism of the sketch, with many pointing towards Bernardi's history of campaigning for free speech.
The ABC said it will respond to the minister and senator Bernardi in due course.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the ABC for comment.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
