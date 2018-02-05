 back to top
People Are Happy That Tom Brady Is Sad

"I've waited my entire life to see Tom Brady this sad."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

The Philadelphia Eagles won its first ever Super Bowl on Sunday, beating the New England Patriots 41-33. And Pats quarterback Tom Brady was very, very sad about the loss.

Another world is possible.
Miles Kampf-Lassin @MilesKLassin

Another world is possible.

Brady, 40, is one of the game's most decorated quarterbacks, and many had picked him to dominate the game and steer the New England Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl victory. That didn't happen. And he and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen were sad.

David Mack @davidmackau

There were more than a few people on the Internet basking in their misfortune, posting pictures of Sad Tom Brady from the past and present.

Sad Tom Brady is my favorite Tom Brady.
Jesse Proudman @jesseproudman

Sad Tom Brady is my favorite Tom Brady.

Charlie Warzel @cwarzel

The Sad Tom Brady has visited you tonight. RT to ensure that he stays sad for the rest of his career.
Iateyourpie @Iateyourp1e

The Sad Tom Brady has visited you tonight. RT to ensure that he stays sad for the rest of his career.

I've waited my entire life to see #TomBrady look this sad. I'll never forget this picture
Ryan Collier @Baqpac

I've waited my entire life to see #TomBrady look this sad. I'll never forget this picture

OH SNAP. Brady throws air. #Superbowl
Kent Nishimura 📷 @kentnish

OH SNAP. Brady throws air. #Superbowl

ESPN @espn

Congrats to the Philadelphia Eagles on a job well done. I so enjoy sad Tom Brady #SuperBowl
Damon Martin @DamonMartin

Congrats to the Philadelphia Eagles on a job well done. I so enjoy sad Tom Brady #SuperBowl

Offline, Eagles fans took to the streets chanting "fuck Tom Brady."

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they're certainly not Tom Brady fans.
Onward State @OnwardState

Crowds are gathering in Beaver Canyon and they’re certainly not Tom Brady fans.

Shakira @jodecicry

🤔
Maggie Serota @maggieserota

🤔

But people mostly just wanted replays of sad Tom Brady.

HEY @nbc PLEASE SHOW ME THREE STRAIGHT HOURS OF SAD TOM BRADY
Quixem Ramirez @quixem

HEY @nbc PLEASE SHOW ME THREE STRAIGHT HOURS OF SAD TOM BRADY

SAD TOM BRADY SITTING ON THE FIELD DOT JPEG
Addy Baird 👽 @addysue

SAD TOM BRADY SITTING ON THE FIELD DOT JPEG

I don't know anything about football, I just hope Tom Brady is sad
Sarah Jones @onesarahjones

I don’t know anything about football, I just hope Tom Brady is sad

Yeah sex is great but have you seen how sad Tom Brady looks right now
Rachel @chairubeanie

Yeah sex is great but have you seen how sad Tom Brady looks right now

: (

NBC

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

