The Anti-Avocado Toast Millionaire Says He's Been Misunderstood

Tim Gurner believes our housing crisis will be resolved when young Aussies inherit the 'incredible wealth' from the… https://t.co/aIQ8adN81f

Responding to a question on 60 Minutes over the weekend about whether young people now faced the prospect of never being able to afford to buy a home, Gurner said: “Absolutely, when you’re spending $40 a day on smashed avocado and coffee and not working.”

His comments sparked a backlash, with people pointing how the property market had changed since the 35-year-old made his first investment and the help he had received.

On Tuesday, Gurner sought to clarify his comments and the way in which he got on the property ladder by saying that, as an 18-year-old, he made his first steps into the market renovating a property his boss had bought.



“My first investment property was an apartment bought for $180,000 in St. Kilda (Melbourne) and I was fortunate enough to have my boss at the time approach me to renovate it while he fronted up the money," he said.



The property mogul then used the $12,000 profit he made from the sale of that property to take out a $150,000 loan using another $34,000 his grandfather had given him.

Gurner said his 60 Minutes interview has been misconstrued, with "trivial" comments from the interview being picked up by the media over the more important issues like housing affordability.

In a post on his Linkedin page on Monday, Gurner said he was "humbled" by the "amazing support and comments" he had received from everyone.